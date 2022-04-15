Tractor drivers top list of employees working the longest hours

Van Ninja, who provide new van leasing and used van sales, have been crunching the numbers from The National Careers Service to identify which industries are working their employees the hardest.

Tractor drivers were found to be working the longest hours, on average 60 to 62 hours per week – including weekends and Bank Holidays.

Those involved in the agricultural sector are known for spending countless hours in the fields. Growing fresh greens and taking care of animals is a rewarding and gratifying job and it allows you to breathe in clean air while immersed in the glorious countryside.

That said, it is a very demanding profession.

From ploughing fields and planting seeds, to spraying and harvesting crops, there are numerous tasks to tick off the to-do list.

What’s more, tractor drivers are also expected to know the ins and outs of their vehicle and carry out repairs and maintenance checks on a regular basis.

Next on the list are the Merchant Navy engineers, ratings, and offshore drillers who work up to 55 hours each week.

They may all have different sets of duties, but they do have one thing in common - extensive work shifts.

Life on the high seas comes with both crucial and time-consuming tasks.

Merchant Navy ratings, for instance, help with the day-to-day running of a ship, such as operating lifting gear, inspecting cargo holds, and cleaning the deck area.

Naval engineers and offshore drillers monitor complex equipment and take command of technical operations, and their expertise is essential at any moment.

The salary is a good incentive for taking on the extra hours and responsibilities though.

They can expect to earn up to £70,000 and £60,000 per year respectively.

While some employees have no choice but to spend long hours in the workplace, other professionals have the chance to juggle their jobs and private lives more effectively.

Leading the way when it comes to more balanced working hours are florists.

Ultimately, it is a rewarding job that uplifts people’s moods.

One of the main advantages of this profession is that it provides great flexibility.

Florists tend to work on average from 28 to 30 hours per week, and may only spend weekends in the shop on a rota.

Money advisers are next up. Money advisers can benefit from a balanced work-life routine. On average, they spend 30 to 32 hours in the office each week, with flexible evenings, weekends, and work patterns. They can aspire to earn up to £28,000 per year – and, considering the amount of time they dedicate to their jobs, it is certainly an inviting salary.

Fitness instructors work, on average, 32 to 34 hours a week.

While helping others, they are also maintaining their own wellness by working balanced, reasonable hours every week.

Based on customer demand, they can also freelance and regulate their shifts accordingly.

All things considered, they can hope to reach a sound maximum wage of £25,000 per year.