Tractor run is a roaring success for Castlecaulfield YFC

Castlecaulfield Young Farmers’ Club held their very own tractor run on Sunday, September 10th in aid of Air Ambulance NI and club funds.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 7th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
The convoy left from the field on the Woodlough Road Near Reaskmore Junction, moving through Castlecaulfield, Donaghmore, Gortavoy Bridge, Galbally Crossroads and past Quinn’s Corner.

It was a fun-filled day out for families with TB Amusements, Puddin’ and Trap, Express Catering and McMoo Ice Cream in the field.

All support was greatly appreciated whether you were watching along the route or brought your tractor.

Castlecaulfield YFC stewards pictured with signage at the club's tractor run. Picture: Castlecaulfield YFCCastlecaulfield YFC stewards pictured with signage at the club's tractor run. Picture: Castlecaulfield YFC
Castlecaulfield YFC stewards pictured with signage at the club's tractor run. Picture: Castlecaulfield YFC
n The YFCU are the largest voluntary rural youth organisation who live in or have access to rural areas of Northern Ireland Over 3,500 young people aged between 12-30 are currently members of the organisation, all of which are members of a network of 51 clubs spread out over six counties. The YFC is an organisation run by young people for young people.

