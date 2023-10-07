Tractor run is a roaring success for Castlecaulfield YFC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The convoy left from the field on the Woodlough Road Near Reaskmore Junction, moving through Castlecaulfield, Donaghmore, Gortavoy Bridge, Galbally Crossroads and past Quinn’s Corner.

It was a fun-filled day out for families with TB Amusements, Puddin’ and Trap, Express Catering and McMoo Ice Cream in the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All support was greatly appreciated whether you were watching along the route or brought your tractor.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castlecaulfield YFC stewards pictured with signage at the club's tractor run. Picture: Castlecaulfield YFC

n The YFCU are the largest voluntary rural youth organisation who live in or have access to rural areas of Northern Ireland Over 3,500 young people aged between 12-30 are currently members of the organisation, all of which are members of a network of 51 clubs spread out over six counties. The YFC is an organisation run by young people for young people.