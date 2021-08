Despite the inclement weather on the day the organisers of the event were delighted with the turnout.

Emma Tumelty said: “Over £7,000 has been raised so far for Friends of the Cancer Centre.”

1. Aimee McKay, Charlotte Curran, Sarah McKeown and Chloe Gribben Photo Sales

2. Gabriel Casement with his sons Shea and Orin at Castlescreen Farm at Downpatrick Photo Sales

3. Damien Tumelty and John Bassett, auctioneer Photo Sales

4. Damien Tumelty and Jacqueline Gibson Photo Sales