A tractor and truck run held at Moira recently proved a great success with over £4,000 raised.

Starting at the ‘Daily Fresh’ yard, Moira, the tractors, trucks and vintage cars completed a nine-mile circuit. There were several volunteers that helped register and steward the event.

Organisers wish to thank all who supported and gave generously, especially at the auction. Many local businesses donated items and vouchers to help raise funds, primarily for the children’s camp in Poland this June and other mission work too.

The Baxters did a brilliant job with cooking the burgers and hot dogs at the barbecue that followed, and there was a good team of helpers from the church that helped to serve the food in the Hope Church Hall.

Pictured helping out at the tractor run. (Pic supplied)

They were blessed with such a lovely day, but ‘Farmer Andy’ still complained that it was a “cool run” on the Massey Ferguson 35 which was also sold at the auction!

In total, they raised just over £4,000 and know this will be used mostly in Poland for the 100 children attending the camp in Warsaw.

During the day, Mr Giles Dawson shared of his work with Rural Support, helping those who have issues that they often struggle to cope with, especially in the farming world. This is also a charity work and helps many people locally. Organisers were also able to give them a donation from funds raised.

The next event is a barbecue and Gospel Praise Night in Hope Church, Hillsborough, on 16 March, BBQ starts at 7pm, featuring