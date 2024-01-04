One of the biggest and most popular shows in the calendar, the Tractor World Show returns to the Three Counties Showground in Malvern, next month.

Showcasing everything tractor, truck and trading related, the two-day extravaganza takes place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th February 2024 and this year sees even more exhibitors, trade stands, displays and bargains than ever before.

With not long to go until show date, organisers, Kelsey Media are asking for those last-minute entry forms to be sent back asap. Places are strictly limited and filling up fast, so if you’re hoping to exhibit, trade, or bring a club display, then you’ll need to download the relevant forms from the website and send them in.

Brand new features for this years’ show include an exhibition of model tractors and engines, plus specialist suppliers stocking everything the at-home modeller could desire. Also, a large brand-new trade area will boast a fantastic selection of new tractors and farm machinery from leading manufacturers.

One of the biggest and most popular shows in the calendar, the Tractor World Show returns to the Three Counties Showground in Malvern, next month. Picture: Submitted

As always (and as regular visitors will know) the show fills all three large exhibition halls and outdoor areas with hundreds of exhibits of vintage, veteran and classic tractors, stationary engines, classic commercials, vans, classic JCB displays, Land Rovers and vintage vehicles, historic farm machinery and agricultural heritage displays.

For fans of all things farming, the renowned agricultural auctioneers H J Pugh and Co will be presiding over Saturday’s auction with over 1500 lots expected including over 100 tractors, whilst Sunday sees the return of the popular Classic Commercials Drive-In Day. There’s still time to join in, see website for details.

Open 9am-5pm Saturday and 9am-3pm Sunday, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a wide range of regional and national club stands and displays, trade stalls, model and toy retailers, tools and garage equipment, tyres, workwear, clothing, books and gifts. There’s also a wide range of vintage horticultural and gardening equipment, including classic and modern ride-on mowers.

The Three Counties Showground has two heated restaurants, coffee lounge, numerous outdoor catering stands, plus a cash machine for when unplanned temptation strikes! It’s easy to find with brown signs from all major routes. Free admission for children under 15, free parking, disabled, coach and camping facilities. Dogs on leads welcome in all areas.