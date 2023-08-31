Trade for fat lambs remains steady at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes selling to £170
Fat lambs remained steady and breeding ewes sold to £170.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
G Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £111. R McVicker, Ballycastle, 25kgs £110. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 25kgs £110. TE and G Irwin, Coleraine, 24kgs £110. Sinead Mather, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £110. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 25kgs £110. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs £110. N Jamison, Dunloy, 26kgs £110. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 26kgs £109.50. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 22kgs £108. P Brown, Ballycastle, 24kgs £107. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 22kgs £107. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 23kgs £106. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, 24kgs £106. John McCallion, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £105. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 24kgs £105.
Store lambs
F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 55, Suffolk, £94.50. Niall Connolly, Armoy, 21, Suffolk, £91.50. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 15 Texel, £90.50. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 45 Suffolk, £90.50. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 65 Texel, £90.00. Niall McMullan, Armoy, 60 Texel, £89.00. Shaun Boyle, Ballymena, 56, Texel, £89.00. J McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 47 Texelm £88.00. LJ McAlister, Loughguile, 52 Mule, £87.00. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 50 Texel, £86.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 54 Mule, £86.50. Rob Hamill, Carnlough, 28, Crossbreds £84.00. S McGill, Ballyvoy, 26 Texel, £86.00. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 40 Suffolk, £85.
Fat ewes
B Mullan, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £170. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Suffolk, £161. P Black, Ballycastle, Texel, £125. M Calvert, Aghalee, Texel, £124. G Christie, Claudy, Suffolk, £119. Tom McAllister, Bushmills, Texel, £118. Dec McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £112. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £111. Chris McNaughton, Loughuile, Texel, £111. Jas Richmond, Bushmills, Suffolk, £110. M Maloney, Loughguile, Texel, £108. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Texel, £108.
Breeding rams sold to £420 for a Suffolk shearling from Mr Brian McVicker, Bushmills, Breeding ewes to £158 for a pen of Texels from Mr Jackson McCaughan, Bushmills.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.