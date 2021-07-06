Trade on fire at the Summer Sizzler sale

Buyers and sellers of the top price Lot 56.

The trade was hot from start to finish achieving a 98% clearance rate.

Topping the trade at 14,000gns was Glasson Ebron Mo Irene *RC a March 2021 Lindenright Moovin daughter of the famous Suard Red Jordan Irene (EX97-CH).

Consigned by Philip & Simon Haffey of Glasson Holsteins together with Josh Ebron, Irene was the first Red & White Cow to achieve an (EX97) score in Europe and was twice Red & White Champion at European Championship Shows and twice named Holstein International R&W World Champion. She was purchased by a syndicate from Lisburn, Co. Antrim comprising Alan Porter, Daniel Murray and James Swann.

Suard Irene

Second highest price was 8,400gns for Lot 60 owned by JK Genetics. This Lot was a First Choice Heifer Calf to be born in January 2022 from three female pregnancies sired by Stantons Chief. The calves born are resulting from embryos imported from Canada. Their dam is the famous Hendercroft Fever Bazooka (EX96) and the grand dam is Hendercroft Lheros Gumball (EX96) - believed to be the only dam and daughter to

score (EX96) in Canada and both cows have been Nominated for Holstein Canada’s Cow of The Year Award. This lot was purchased by Slatabogie Holsteins from Maghera.

Third high price was 6,200gns for Lot 24 Glasson Doorman G Platinum ET a July 2020 Val-Bas Doorman daughter from Philip and Simon Haffey and purchased by Annaghmore Holsteins. Her dam T-Triple-T Platinum ET (EX95-USA) won Holstein USA’s Star of The Breed Award 2018 and was twice Nominated All-American.

Three Lots sold at 6,000gns including Lot 5 Mostragee Unix Lauren from Tommy and Mark Henry, Stranocum and purchased by the Millars Herd, Coleraine. This fresh calved heifer was milking 39.5 litres from a beautiful udder and bred from famous Dutch Froukje cow family.

Lot 5

Next at the 6,000gns mark was Annaghmore Arti Jacuzzi Red ET - Lot 15 from Messrs Richardson. This beautiful red and white heifer born February 2020 was born from an embryo imported from USA and out of the 11th generation (EX), Luck-E Awesome Jacuzzi- Red (EX93-USA). Highest bidder was Tom Kelly for his Monamore herd in Co.Louth.

Final heifer at 6,000gns was again from Messrs Richardson’s Annaghmore Herd - Lot 18 Annaghmore Atwood MJ Danoise. This May 2020 born heifer is sired by Maple-Downs-I GW Atwood and out of Lumville M Danoise (VG89-3YR who gave 13,759kg 4.82%BF 3.59%PR 2nd lactation and was Nominated All-Britain 2019.

Embryos sold to 1,050gns each for Stantons Chief sired embryos from Leagh MS Doorman Katrysha ET with gdam being the World Dairy Expo Lovhill Goldwyn Katrysha (EX96-USA).

The sale attracted buyers from England, Scotland and Wales with Republic of Ireland buyers being particularly active claiming 10 lots on the night.

Glasson Doorman Platinum ET

LSL Online confirmed that 1,983 viewers watched the sale online on Saturday night.

Average overall 4,083gns (£4,287)

Auctioneers: Taaffe Auctions 00353-41-9881288