Trade remains strong for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls selling to £1280
Demand remains very strong for a small entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 15th August with lots more stock required weekly to meet demand from online and ringside competition.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1280 for a 470kg Simmental (£272) with a 450kg Charolais to £1050 for a Maguiresbridge producer. Lisbellaw producer sold a 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 with a 445kg Charolais to £1050. A Newtownbutler producer sold a 315kg Charolais to £900 (£286).
Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus with a 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 for a Clogher producer. Lisbellaw producer sold a 500kg Charolais to £1080. Tempo producer sold a 370kg Limousin to £775.