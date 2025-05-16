Traffic and Travel: Some sections of M1 remain closed as livestock lorry is recovered following accident

The west-bound lane on the M1 near Lurgan has now fully reopened, following an earlier closure due to an overturned cattle lorry.

Some sections of the east-bound lane will remain closed while the vehicle is recovered. This may take a number of hours.

Motorists travelling east-bound can come off at junction 13, travel along the Derryhubbert Road, where traffic lights will be in place, and back onto the M1 at junction 12.

Around 40 cattle were believed to be on the road following the accident on the M1 this morning.

The incident is ongoing. (Photo: stock image)

Sinn Féin MLA, Linda Dillon, advised road users to avoid the M1 following the accident. The Mid Ulster MLA said: “This is major disruption and it is good to hear that the lorry driver is safe and well and vets are on the scene to assess the cattle.

“Emergency services are at the scene and we hope the overturned lorry will be removed as quickly as possible and the M1 reopens soon but I would advise drivers to avoid the area for the time being.”

Mrs Dillon also said some university students travelling to Belfast for exams have been affected by the closure.

“We have been contacted by students who were due to sit final exams in Belfast this morning and this has caused them a great deal of distress.

“I have been in contact with universities to see if anything can be done to facilitate these students.”

Firefighters from Dungannon, Portadown and Armagh are at the scene alongside Specialist Animal Rescue Teams from Omagh and Newcastle as well as Specialist Rescue Teams from Central.