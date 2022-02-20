Training on the safe use of antibiotics

Approved by the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, completion of this course ensures compliance with Standard 2.3 as outlined in the NIBL FQAS Standard and Rules 2018.

Lantra are offering tailored e-learning courses to provide farmers and their vets with tools they need to support the responsible use of antibiotics on farms. The range of courses available includes: AMBP - Antibiotics in Dairy; AMBP - Antibiotics in Pigs; AMBP - Antibiotics in Beef; AMBP - Antibiotics in Sheep; AMBP – Vet Resource Centre

Each course covers the fundamentals of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) with a mix of theory and practical applications such as on farm antibiotic management, responsibilities, and best practice in responsible use.

Each sector (Dairy, Pigs, Beef and Sheep) has a set of modules, including two core modules and a sector focus module which they choose from a choice of five.

This training is available online and can be accessed through Lantra’s e-learning platform https://www.lantra.co.uk/e-learning.

Participants who successfully complete the course will receive a Lantra Certificate of Training.