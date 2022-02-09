Transform your career - Discover Apprenticeships at CAFRE

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) deliver ApprenticeshipNI programmes in Food and Drink, Agriculture, Horticulture and Equine. Programmes are delivered from Greenmount Campus (Antrim), Loughry Campus (Cookstown) and Enniskillen Campus.

The ApprenticeshipNI programme is a work-based training course where apprentices are employed in their chosen vocation and have the opportunity to earn a wage and attend off-the-job training.

CAFRE provides training in the knowledge and skills required, allowing the apprentice the opportunity to practise and further develop skills in the workplace.

CAFRE Food Apprentices contacts, Nicola Kerr and Alison Glover, encourage you to discover the benefits of Apprenticeship programmes.

Degree Level, Higher Level, Level 3 and Level 2 Apprenticeships are available in Food and Drink and are open to all ages. Degree and Higher Level programmes are validated by Ulster University.

Apprenticeships in Agriculture, Equine and Horticulture are delivered at Level 2 and Level 3 and are open to those aged 16-24.

For all Apprenticeship programmes, apprentices must be about to take up or already be in paid employment, working a minimum of 21 hours a week, and meet the eligibility requirements.

For more information about the range of Apprenticeship programmes delivered by CAFRE and to view entry requirements for vocational areas visit www.cafre.ac.uk.