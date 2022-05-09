Translink bus strike back on as GMB members reject revised pay offer

Drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company will walk out for seven days - from 17 May to 23 May.

This action will cause the entire bus network to grind to a halt.

Unions submitted a pay claim of six per cent to help the bus drivers, cleaners and shunters cope with rampant inflation of nine per cent.

Translink.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, commented: “Translink bus workers have today, once again, shown their anger and frustration with the company.

“They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic - despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost of living crisis they face – but bosses aren’t listening.