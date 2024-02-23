News you can trust since 1963
Translink strike to go ahead after 'inadequate' pay offer rejected by Northern Ireland unions

A transport strike across Northern Ireland is going ahead after unions rejected an ‘inadequate’ pay offer.
By Joanne Knox
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
Thousands of Translink workers on bus and rail services will walk out for 72 hours from Tuesday 27 February.

The three frontline passenger transport unions GMB, Unite and SIPTU rejected the pay offer as “inadequate” following a meeting yesterday (Thursday).

Bus and rail workers in the three unions have repeatedly taken strike action to secure a cost of living pay increase.

A spokesperson said: “The unions stand ready to enter further dialogue with the company if they wish to avoid the action by improving on today’s offer.”

