Translink strike to go ahead after 'inadequate' pay offer rejected by Northern Ireland unions

Thousands of Translink workers on bus and rail services will walk out for 72 hours from Tuesday 27 February.

The three frontline passenger transport unions GMB, Unite and SIPTU rejected the pay offer as “inadequate” following a meeting yesterday (Thursday).

Bus and rail workers in the three unions have repeatedly taken strike action to secure a cost of living pay increase.