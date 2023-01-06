The resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 900 metres from Aughrim Road to Airfield Road.

A 200 metre section of the U5107 Creagh Road between Aughrim Road and Blackpark Road will also be resurfaced in conjunction with this scheme.

Motorists should expect lane/road closures over the course of the road improvement scheme, with diversions in place.

A £370,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B18 Creagh Road, Toome is due to commence on Monday.

To facilitate the initial preparatory works, a two-way traffic flow will be maintained via lane closures under traffic signal control from 8am to 5pm from Monday 9 January until Sunday 15 January.

For the remainder of the resurfacing works it will then be necessary to close the Creagh Road to through traffic between Aughrim Road and Hillhead Road, from 8am on Monday 16 January to 5pm on Sunday 29 January.

There will be clearly signed diversion routes as required and advanced warning signage for the closures.

The department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible, to allow extra time for their journey, and to follow the alternative routes, which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closures.

During the works, access for local residents and businesses within the extent of the works, will be facilitated where possible.

Completion of the work by Sunday 29 January is subject to favourable weather conditions; the department will keep the public informed of any changes.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com