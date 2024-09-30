Ricky Watts (second from left) and John Baxter (second from right) from KP Snacks (NI) joined Downpatrick Cricket Club Chairman Jack McIlheron (centre) and players Sam McAvoy, Sam Irwin, Ravi Ningegowda and Max Whittaker to congratulate them.

DOWNPATRICK Cricket Club in County Down is celebrating a unique ’treble’ after a remarkable turnaround that has seen the club rise from the brink of extinction to the top flight of Northern Ireland cricket in just a few years.

Not only did Downpatrick’s first team win promotion to the NCU Senior League Section 1 in August, but its second team finished the season as Junior League Section 7 champions and will play in Section 6 next season.

If that wasn’t enough, Downpatrick completed the ‘treble’ by running away with a £1,000 grant towards much-needed equipment in an exclusive Northern Ireland competition, run by KP Snacks (NI) as part of a campaign to mark its sponsorship of this summer’s blockbuster cricket tournament The Hundred.

Not bad for a club that only three seasons ago didn’t even own a cricket ball, as Downpatrick Cricket Club Chairman Jack McIlheron explains.

“Downpatrick is one of the oldest cricket clubs in Ireland, in fact we’re now in our 175th year,” said Jack, “but following the Covid-19 pandemic, we lost most of our playing staff for various reasons. So much so that when sport resumed, we were unable to field even one team to play regular cricket in the Northern Cricket Union league structure.

“So a few club stalwarts got together and, after a lengthy meeting, decided that as we have such a long tradition in cricket, we should try to rebuild the club.

“At that point, we literally didn’t even own a cricket ball. Our lawnmowers were old and unserviceable, and our ground was in very poor condition.

“Now, I’m delighted to report that we currently have three teams playing in NCU leagues, a ladies team and a growing youth section.

“We really could not have survived and turned things around as we have without the support of our members who, in difficult times, had to use their own personal funds to provide much needed facilities.

“Taking all of this into account, it is absolutely amazing that our first team has won promotion into NCU’s Senior League Section 1, and that our second team has won promotion to Junior League Section 6, having finished the season as Section 7 champions,” he added.

“Now, to top off a truly incredible season, we are delighted to receive this grant of £1,000 from KP Snacks NI, which will certainly be put to good use. We need new equipment to help us deliver after-school cricket programmes, develop our ladies cricket, and run sessions for the large ethnic communities that have relocated to this area.

“This grant will be used to help fund all of this, helping us to create a proper community spirit and bring all communities and nationalities in the area closer together through the great game of cricket,” continued Norman.

“We have a legacy to share and nourish, and we believe that through the game of cricket we can strengthen relationships which will help us build on that legacy.”

As a club, Downpatrick has developed a coaching programme which is delivered at eight schools in the area, some of which have never had cricket on their school sports curriculum. The club has been able to identify several young players with real talent for the game and is looking forward to helping develop their skills.

Thanks to the tenacity and dedication of the club’s coaching staff, Downpatrick CC regularly welcomes 60 young players from several cultural and ethnic backgrounds at its youth training sessions.

During the summer, the club held Summer Blitz sessions involving parents and children and organised a multi-cultural day to bring communities together, inviting local ethnic groups to come and try cricket.

Last month, Downpatrick CC also ran five sessions for young people with autism, giving the club an opportunity to share the basics of cricket which it firmly believes will have a positive mental and physical impact on children who might not have been given an opportunity to play the game. The club worked closely with Autism NI to ensure it delivered a positive experience for those who attend the sessions.

The KP Snacks (NI) award was part of a campaign run by the company to reach out to local communities and encourage more people to get active through cricket this summer.

To win, clubs across Northern Ireland were invited to submit a 500-word entry explaining why they deserved to win £1,000 and how they would spend the money

“We couldn’t have asked for a better and more deserving winner of this year’s competition than Downpatrick Cricket Club,” said Ricky Watts, Business Account Manager (NI) for KP Snacks Ltd.

“Once again, we were bowled over by the quality of this year’s entries, and there really wasn’t much to choose between the many deserving applications we received from clubs across Northern Ireland, who are all carrying out such excellent work to promote the game here and make it more inclusive for everyone.

“We would love to have been able to help all the clubs but unfortunately there can only be one winner and after much discussion, the judging panel agreed to award this year’s £1,000 prize to Downpatrick Cricket Club.

“Having stared extinction in the face, we are delighted that this 175-year-old club has managed to turn things around so successfully and we hope that, with a little help from KP Snacks NI, the only way is up as they continue to grow the game in Downpatrick, bringing all communities in the area together,” he added.

The Hundred is an action-packed televised 100-ball cricket tournament featuring world-class players and massive names from around the world, with eight women's and men's teams competing over four weeks.

This year’s competition saw Oval Invincibles successfully defend their men’s title and London Spirit win the ladies tournament for the first time.

As the event’s Official Team Partner, KP Snacks brands featured on the shirts of the competing teams, including popchips, Butterkist, POM-BEAR, Tyrrells, KP Nuts, Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Skips.