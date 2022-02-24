Trees planted to help offset COP26 travel emissions
Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots MLA has planted trees in Redburn Country Park in County Down as part of a project to off-set the carbon emissions associated with travel to and from COP26.
Following the attendance of Ministers and supporting government officials at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, a tree planting project has been initiated to offset the travel carbon emissions.
DAERA plans to plant 400 native oak trees to ensure that emissions generated by NI Government travel to and from COP26 are offset and beyond. This will also provide additional biodiversity benefits; 200 trees will be planted at Redburn, 100 trees at Crawfordsburn and 100 trees at Scrabo Country Parks.
Welcoming the initiative, Minister Poots said: “The UK hosting COP26 in Glasgow was a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to show case the world-leading technologies and activities aimed at tackling climate change that are currently already underway here on a global stage. When travelling to COP26 I was mindful that, while it was important to be there, DAERA as lead Department co-ordinating NI Executive participation at COP26, would need to ensure that we offset the carbon emissions generated by NI Executive Ministers and officials travelling to Glasgow. I am therefore pleased that, following analysis by my officials, we are planting 400 native oak trees at three Country Park sites to help offset the carbon emissions generated by that travel. An additional benefit is that these trees will also help to provide biodiversity benefits.”
During his visit, Minister Poots also took the opportunity to view works that have been undertaken at the old Dunville Estate walled garden in Redburn Country Park, which are being undertaken in conjunction between NIEA, Holywood Shared Town and the Holywood Men’s Shed.
Commenting, Minister Poots said: “Activities in the walled garden area show my Department’s commitment to improving all aspects of visitor experience across its suite of sites. Restoration of a section of the former walled garden boundary wall will allow a previously disused area to be regenerated by the local community and will encourage a sense of local ownership to assist with protection of the site. This project shows my Department is committed to community engagement and partnership with respect to its assets.”