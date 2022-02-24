Trees planted to help offset COP26 travel emissions

Following the attendance of Ministers and supporting government officials at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, a tree planting project has been initiated to offset the travel carbon emissions.

DAERA plans to plant 400 native oak trees to ensure that emissions generated by NI Government travel to and from COP26 are offset and beyond. This will also provide additional biodiversity benefits; 200 trees will be planted at Redburn, 100 trees at Crawfordsburn and 100 trees at Scrabo Country Parks.

Welcoming the initiative, Minister Poots said: “The UK hosting COP26 in Glasgow was a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to show case the world-leading technologies and activities aimed at tackling climate change that are currently already underway here on a global stage. When travelling to COP26 I was mindful that, while it was important to be there, DAERA as lead Department co-ordinating NI Executive participation at COP26, would need to ensure that we offset the carbon emissions generated by NI Executive Ministers and officials travelling to Glasgow. I am therefore pleased that, following analysis by my officials, we are planting 400 native oak trees at three Country Park sites to help offset the carbon emissions generated by that travel. An additional benefit is that these trees will also help to provide biodiversity benefits.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots is pictured planting a tree at Redburn Country Park with Sir Robin Masefield and Dr Bill Lockhart from Holywood Shared Town.

During his visit, Minister Poots also took the opportunity to view works that have been undertaken at the old Dunville Estate walled garden in Redburn Country Park, which are being undertaken in conjunction between NIEA, Holywood Shared Town and the Holywood Men’s Shed.