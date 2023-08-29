Tremendous sale at annual Torr Sale (Armoy), the top price in the ewe lamb section was £215

As usual customers from all parts of Northern Ireland were in attendance eager for the quality lambs on offer.

The top price in the ewe lamb section was £215 paid by an Armagh farmer for a super pen of Suffolk/Cheviot ewe lambs from Mr Robert McHenry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mule ewe lambs sold to £156, wether lambs were a great trade with most making in excess of £90.00 and up to £97.00 for a pen of 27 Suffolks.

Armoy mart

Two Mule ewe lambs donated by Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle for Cancer Care in memory of their late father Malachy, made £300 each and purchased by auctioneer, Daniel McAlister.

Leading prices

Robert McHenry, Torr, s/c, 10, £215, 9, £146, 10, £140, 10, £142, 10, £140, 10, £132, 10, £130, 22, £122. Altmore Farms, Torr, Suffolk/Cheviot, 10, £150, 10, £150, 10, £146, 10, £140, 10, £125, 10, £122, 10, £100. Vincent McHenry, Torr, s/c, 10, £175, 10, £154, 10, £154, 10, £147, 10, £143, 10, £138, 5, £120. Noel McNeill, Cushendun, Mules, 12, £130, 12, £128, 12, £124, 12, £121, 12, £120, 12, £120, 12, £120, 12, £112, 12, £118. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 12, £128, 12, £118, 12, £118, 12, £114, 12, £112, 12, £110. Noel McQuaid, Torr, Mules, 12, £130, 10, £128, 10, £120, 10, £120, 12, £111, 10, £114. Denis McHenry Torr, Mules, 10, £145, 10, £156, 10, £120, 10, £130, 10, £124, 10, £116, 10, £115, 10, £115, 10, £116, 10, £116, 10, £112, 10, £110. McCormick Farms, Torr, Mule, 10, £126, 10, £117, 12, £113, 9, £110. Patrick McNeill, Cushendun, Suffolk, 12, £130, 12, £118, 12, £118, 12, £104, 12, £102. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Suffolk, 12, £102, 12, £98.00, 24, £90.00. Jas A McNeill, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, 12, £110. John McNeill, Cushendun, Mules, 12, £122, 12, £120, 13, £118, 12, £108, 11, £106. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Mules, 20, £300, 10, £108.

Wether lambs

Robert McHenry, 42 Suffolk, £96.50, 55, £91.50. Jas A McNeill, Ballyvoy, 13 Texel, £95.50, 16, £94.50. Noel McQuaid, Torr, 55, Crossbreds £94.50. Altmore Farms, Torr, 27 Suffolk, £97.00, 31, £93.50, 32, £87.00. Vincent McHenry, Torr, 57, Suffolk, £94.50. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 80 Mule Wethers, £87.50. John McNeill, Cushendun, 46 Mules, £92.50, 37 Suffolk, £92.00. Jas McNeill, Cushendun, 41 Mules, £94.00. Denis McHenry, Torr, 60 Crossbreds £86.50, 44, £94.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A super turnout of 3,326 ewe lambs were on offer for the annual ewe lamb sale in Armoy Mart last Monday.

Trade was fantastic for all breeds of sheep, top price and prize went to Messrs Brendan and John Blaney, Cushendall for a magnificent pen of Mules that subsequently made £255 in the ring, they also took second and third prizes in the Mule section and had a great sale for over 300 head of lambs.

Top price in the Suffolk/Cheviot section went to Mr Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall and this pen sold at £244 to a Co Fermanagh farmer.

Leading prices

Mules

J and B Blaney, Cushendall, Mules, 10, £255, 11, £195, 11, £172, 12, £158, 12, £154, 10, £175, 12, £170, 12, £142, 12, £150, 12, £140, 12, £140, 12, £138, 10, £158, 12, £135, 11, £130. Archie and Joe Murphy, Cushendun, Mules, 10, £156, 10, £154, 10, £142, 10, £144, 10, £140, 11, £132, 10, £136, 10, £132. David Woodburn, Ballymena, Mules, 12, £142, 12, £127. Niall, McLaughlin, Cushendall, 12, £160, 12, £155, 14, £140, 14, £142, 14, £130, 14, £128. Trevor and Alex Butler, Ballyvoy, 12, £141, 12, £138, 12, £136, 12, £132, 12, £128, 12, £126. David McNeill, Loughguile, 12, £142, 12 £127. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 10, £136, 14, £118, 14, £116, 11, £116, 14, £116. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 10, £138, 12, £122, 10, £130. P G Delargy, Cushendall, 12, £126, 15, £120. John McNeill, 12, £126, 24, £118, 12, £116. John McKillop, Cushendall, 12, £126, 12, £120.

Suffolk/Cheviots

Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, 11, £244, 11, £220, 12, £185, 8, £180, 12, £195, 14, £155, 12, £150, 14, £135, 10, £155, 11, £130. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 10, £170, 10, £140. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 12, £162, 12, £144, 12, £144, 12, £142, 24, £132, 36, £130, 24, £128, 12, £130, 12, £128, 12, £126. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, 1, £202, 12, £182, 12, £166, 12, £150, 12, £152, 12, £148, 11, £144, 11, £142. Hugh Crawford, Carnalbanagh, 10, £180, 14, £142, 12, £140, 12, £128, 10, £135, 12, £130, 10, £132, 9, £130. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 12, £144, 12, £134, 12, £130, 10, £128, 11, £124. Gerard Black, Armoy, 14, £132, 12, £132. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 15, £122. John Kane, Cushendall, 12, £126, 12, £124, 12, £124. John McKillop, Cushendall, 14, £126. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 36, £126, 24, £122, 12, £124.