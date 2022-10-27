Beef steers to 281 pence for a 780kg Charolais.

Beef heifers to 267 pence for a 630kg Limousin.

Friesian steers to 218 pence.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

Derek Frew, Randalstown, Limousin 890kg £2509.80 (282), C McKnight, British Blues 750kg £2085 (278), H Griffin, Toome, Belgian Blue 720kg £1908 (265), Derek Frew, Randalstown, Limousin 630kg £1612.80 (256), S Martin, Newtownards, Belgian Blue 880kg £2147.20 (244), Norman McAdoo, Moneymore, Limousin 760kg £1770.80 (233), N McKnight, Newry, Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg £1670.40 (232), N McKnight, Newry, Limousin 750kg £1680 (224), Ralph Pickering, Tobermore, Limousin 560kg £1232 (220), W J McKay Upperlands, Limousin 790kg £1722.20 (218), Bernadette O’Kane, Martinstown, Limousin 610kg £1329.80 (218), R J Arrell, Randalstown, Limousin 690kg £1483.50 (215), C McNaughton, Ballymoney, Charolais 770kg £1655.50 (215), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Abe 710kg £1526.50 (215), T Butler, Ballycastle, Saler 730kg £1554.90 (213) and Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick, Limousin 770kg £1640.10 (213).

Friesian cows

JAS and Martha Wilson, Broughshane, Friesian 720kg £1209.60 (168), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare, Friesian 620kg £1041.60 (168), George Forsythe, Cloughmills, Holstein 680kg £1122 (165), G Rowney, Ballynure, Friesian 660kg £1082.40 (164), R A Gordon, Cloughmills, Friesian 740kg £1169.20 (158), William R Hamilton, Broughshane, Holstein 770kg £1201.20 (156), B Alexander, Ahoghill, Friesian 750kg £1155 (154), George Forsythe, Cloughmills, Holstein 680kg £1020 (150), William Alcorn, Limavady, Holstein 690kg £1028.10 (149), J Sayers, Donemana, Friesian 640kg £947.20 (148), Graeme Martin, Broughshane, Friesian 650kg £942.50 (145), David A Kernohan, Ballymena, Friesian 640kg £921.60 (144), R A Gordon, Cloughmills, Friesian 690kg £993.60 (144), David A Strange, Ballyclare, Friesian 700kg £1001 (143), R A Gordon, Cloughmills, Friesian 600kg £852 (142) and Derek Lyttle, Kells, Friesian 680kg £945.20 (139).

Beef steers

Local farmer, Charolais 780kg £2191.80 (281), Charolais 740kg £2072 (280), Charolais 680kg £1890.40 (278), Charolais 710kg £1938.30 (273), Charolais 830kg £2257.60 (272), R McClean, Swatragh, Limousin 730kg £1963.70 (269), C Livingstone, Benburb, Charolais 660kg £1775.40 (269), S O'Kane, Ballymoney, Simmental 770kg £2048.20 (266), Charles Mallon, Maghera, Limousin 690kg £1828.50 (265), M Farquhar, Ballymena, Abe 720kg £1900.80 (264), Joe Cassidy, Maghera, Limousin 690kg £1821.60 (264), local farmer, Charolais 830kg £2191.20 (264), John Calderwood, Portglenone, Limousin 720kg £1886.40 (262), James O’Neill, Claudy, Limousin 680kg £1774.80 (261), William McLeister, Portglenone, Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg £1716 (260) and C Livingstone, Benburb, Charolais 790kg £2054 (260).

Beef steers

Price per head

Local farmer Charolais 830kg £2257, local farmer, Charolais 780kg £2191, local farmer, Charolais 830kg £2191, C Livingstone, Charolais 810kg £2089, local farmer, Charolais 740kg £2072, C Livingstone, Charolais 790kg £2054, C Livingstone, Charolais 810kg £2049, S O’Kane, Ballymoney Simmental 770kg £2048, local farmer, Charolais 790kg £2038 and local farmer Charolais 780kg £2012.

Beef heifers

D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 630kg £1682 (267) D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 600kg £1482 (247) WJ Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 600kg £1476 (246) D and J Compton, Limousin 590kg £1421 (241) M Jamison, Larne Limousin 590kg £1416 (240) M Jamison, Abe 600kg £1428 (238) WJ Booth, Newtownards Charolais 580kg £1357 (234) D and P Bingham, Limousin 540kg £1263 (234) D and P Bingham, Limousin 590kg £1357 (230) D and P Bingham, Limousin 550kg £1265 (230) D and P Bingham, Limousin 560kg £1288 (230) D and J Compton, Limousin 560kg £1276 (228) M Farlow, Coleraine Saler 600kg £1338 (223) N McAdoo, Limousin 580kg £1287 (222) and Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Limousin 600kg £1314 (219).

Friesian steers

G Rowney, Ballyclare Friesian 680kg £1482 (218) M Jamison, Larne 660kg £1353 (205) DW Graham, Ballymena 700kg £1428 (204) DW Graham, 700kg £1414 (202) DW Graham, 620kg £1252 (202) DW Graham, 680kg £1373 (202) AS McNair, Ballyclare 610kg £1171 (192) S Quinn, Magherafelt 730kg £1387 (190) and J McErlean, Portglenone 570kg £1043 (183).

Friday 21st October 2022: Dairy cattle – 18 dairy cattle on offer returned a tremendous average and a top price of £3550 for a choice calved heifer from N and J Coleman, Doagh.

N and J Coleman, Doagh, Holstein calved heifer £3550, N and J Coleman, Doagh, Holstein calved heifer £3450, Mr W Black, Aghadowey, Friesian calved heifer £2900, Joseph Adams, Ballymena, Friesian calved cow £2780, D G Wallace, Hillhead Farm, Holstein calved cow £2650, Beattie Lilburn, Hillcrest Farm, calved heifer £2600, W Black, Aghadowey, Friesian calved heifer £2550, David Wallace, Antrim, Fleckvieh calved cow £2520, Mr W Black, Aghadowey, Friesian calved heifer £2500, David Wallace, Antrim, Holstein calved cow £2500, Beattie Lilburn, Hillcrest Farm, calved heifer £2480, D G Wallace, Hillhead Farm, Holstein calved heifer £2480, Joseph Adams, Ballymena, Friesian calved heifer £2450, David Wallace, Antrim, Holstein calved heifer £2420 and Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate, Holstein calved heifer £2380.

Sucklers

30 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2400 for a Limousin bull from W and P McCallion, Portglenone and £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus bull from Harry Millar, Kells.

D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin and heifer calf £1520, I Gibson, Broughshane Abe and bull calf £1450, D Gillan Abe and bull calf £1350, Limousin and heifer calf £1300 x2

Calves

208 lots in the calf ring sold well to £575 for a partly reared Charolais bull, heifer calves to £520 for a young Charolais.

Bull calves

G McKeown, Aughafatten, Charolais £575, A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais £555, Arthur McGarry, Kells, Spk £540, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue £500, Arthur McGarry, Kells, Limousin £490, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey, Charolais £470, Ralph Pickering, Belgian Blue £470, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Belgian Blue £460, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £455 x2, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £415, R W Kane, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue £405, H and l Wilson, Larne, Charolais £405, R W Kane, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue £380, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Abe £375 and H and l Wilson, Larne, Charolais £375.

Heifer calves

B Black, Carnlough, Charolais £520, S McKay, Ahoghill, Limousin £420, S McKay, Ahoghill, Limousin £400 x2, William H Magee, Kilwaughter, Limousin £375, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £370, S Gregg, Glarryford, British Blues £350, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £335 x2, R Alexander, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue £330, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £330 and Stephen McCammond, Randalstown, Simmental £325.

Friesian calves

Joe Maybin, Kells, Friesian heifer £400 x3, Joe Maybin, Kells, Friesian heifer £380, I Townley, Limavady, Holstein bull £240, Mark McClelland, Larne, Friesian bull £200 x 3, Mark McClelland, Larne, Friesian bull £175 x2, I Townley, Limavady, Holstein bull £155 x3 and Joseph Adams, Ballymena, Friesian bull £120 x3.

Weanlings

An entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade. Heifers sold to £750 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1190 presented by J Jones, Belfast. Bullocks sold to £870 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1270 offered by Leo Marron, Portglenone.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

T Mulholland, Dunmurry Limousin 230kg £790 (343), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 280kg £920 (328), E Sherrard, Belfast Limousin 260kg £840 (323), I G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 250kg £805 (322) x 3, A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 220kg £700 (318), W Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 270kg £855 (316), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 300kg £950 (316), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 250kg £790 (316), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 260kg £820 (315), E Sherrard Charolais 270kg £850 (314), I G Hyndman Limousin 190kg £590 (310), S Smylie, Crumlin Limousin 250kg £770 (308), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £860 (307) and R G Mulholland, Springfield Charolais 300kg £920 (306).

301-350kg

A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 330kg £1060 (321), E Sherrard, Belfast Charolais 320kg £990 (309), W Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 340kg £1030 (302), R G Mulholland, Springfield Charolais 340kg £1030 (302), L G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 330kg £990 (300), T Mullholland, Dunmurry Charolais 350kg £1035 (295), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £1000 (294), W Baird, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £930 (290), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £890 (287), I G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 310kg £890 (287) x2, W Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 310kg £880 (283), J and S McClements, Ballycastle Limousin 350kg £980 (280), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £890 (278) and W Dawson Charolais 320kg £880 (275).

350kg

L G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 400kg £1270 (317), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg £1175 (286), L G Marron Limousin 370kg £1060 (286), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 400kg £1140 (285), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £1090 (279), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1190 (276), S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 390kg £1060 (271), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1300 (270), F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 430kg £1150 (267), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 380kg £1010 (265), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 450kg £1190 (264), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £1190 (264), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 360kg £950 (263), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £1000 (263), Charolais 420kg £1080 (257) and J McAuley Charolais 420kg £1070 (254).

Heifers

0-300kg

Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag, Charolais 220kg £690 (313), S Smylie, Crumlin, Limousin 240kg £740 (308), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Charolais 250kg £770 (308), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Charolais 220kg £660 (300), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner, Limousin 260kg £770 (296), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera, Limousin 220kg £650 (295) x2, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 270kg £790 (292), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Limousin 230kg £670 (291), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry, Charolais 270kg £780 (288), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Charolais 270kg £780 (288), Wesley Baird, Ballyclare, Charolais 210kg £605 (288), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 280kg £790 (282), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Limousin 270kg £760 (281), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy, Charolais 260kg £730 (280) and TW Johnston, Nutts Corner, Limousin 230kg £640 (278).

301-350kg

S Hill, Carrickfergus, Limousin 310kg £990 (319), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin 350kg £980 (280), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin 330kg £920 (278), R J McKendry, Antrim, Limousin 310kg £830 (267), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 320kg £850 (265), M and F Speers, Cullybackey, Limousin 340kg £870 (255), R and M Duff, Kells, Belgian Blue 320kg £815 (254), A Hanna, Saintfield, Limousin 340kg £860 (252), J McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 320kg £800 (250), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus, Limousin 350kg £860 (245), M and F Speers, Cullybackey, Charolais 330kg £810 (245), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag, Limousin 320kg £780 (243), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin 320kg £770 (240), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Limousin 340kg £800 (235), R J McKendry, Antrim, Limousin 310kg £720 (232) and Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Belgian Blue 350kg £800 (228).

351kg plus

A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 400kg £1100 (275), J Jones, Belfast, Charolais 440kg £1190 (270), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Belgian Blue 400kg £1060 (265), G and I Davidson, Larne, Limousin 460kg £1200 (260), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Belgian Blue 380kg £980 (257), J Jones, Belfast, Charolais 380kg £970 (255), M/S D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Limousin 480kg £1190 (247), Ian Davidson, Larne, Limousin 450kg £1090 (242), M and F Speers, Cullybackey, Charolais 420kg £1010 (240), R J McKendry, Antrim, Limousin 380kg £900 (236), M and F Speers, Cullybackey, Charolais 400kg £940 (235), Jim Bell, Comber, Charolais 390kg £915 (234) x 2, R J McKendry, Antrim, Limousin 360kg £840 (233), J Jones, Belfast, Charolais 390kg £910 (233) and S Smylie, Crumlin, Limousin 400kg £920 (230).

Monday evening 24th October 2022: Breeding ewes - N McClure, Ballymoney, 8 Texel £164, R McNabney, Broughshane, 2 Blackface £160, N McClure, Ballymoney, 6 Suffolk £158, K Travers, Castlederg, 9 Texel £154, K Travers, Castlederg, 5 Suffolk £146, R McNabney, Broughshane, 6 Blackface £145, Trevor Wray, Ballymena, 8 Cro £145, N McClure, Ballymoney, 2 Texel £140, N McClure, Ballymoney, 2 Texel £138, John Holden, 9 Blackface £135, K Travers, Castlederg, 7 Texel £122, K Travers, Castlederg, 10 Mule £118, K Travers, Castlederg, 8 Cro £118, R McNabney, Broughshane, 4 Blackface £115, John Holden, Larne, 10 Blackface £112, D Carey, Toomebridge, 11 Cro £112, K Travers, Castlederg, 10 Sou £112, D Carey, Toomebridge, 10 Cro £110 x2, R McNabney, Broughshane, 3 Blackface £102, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore, 1 Jac £100 and Kelly McConnell, Muckamore, 2 Dor £98.

Ewe lambs

James Black, Ballycastle, 10 Mule 138, James Black, Ballycastle, 10 Mule £129, James Black, Ballycastle, 11 Mule £120, James Black, Ballycastle, 10 Mule £112, S McAlonan, Armoy, 14 Suffolk £110, S McAlonan, Armoy, 1 Suffolk £110, Michael O’Kane, Dungiven, 6 Suffolk £108, James Black, Ballycastle, 11 Mule £108, J Liddie, Ballymena, 3 Mil £107, James Black, Ballycastle, 13 Mule £106, James Black, Ballycastle, 12 Mule £105, S McAlonan, Armoy, 14 Suffolk £102, J Liddie, Ballymena, 14 Mil £102 and D Devlin, Randalstown, 5 Cro £100.50.

Store lambs

Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 20 Texel £103, Thomas and Ben Gibson, Broughshane, 11 Texel £96.50, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 3 Suffolk £95, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 7 Texel £95, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 30 Texel £95, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 20 Texel £92.50, T Stewart, Cairncastle, 27 Texel £92, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough, 10 Texel £92, B and A McCammon, Magheramorne, 42 Texel £91.50, T Stewart, Cairncastle, 31 Texel £91.50, Sharon White, Cloughmills, 38 Texel £91.50, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough, 26 Texel £91, T McKillop, Glenarm, 19 Texel £90, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 33 Texel £90, J Gray, Doagh, 30 Texel £90, Ryan McMillan, Dromore, 13 Texel £19, T Stewart, Cairncastle, 18 Texel £89, David McClintock, Broughshane, 70 Texel £89, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 30 Texel £89, J McAlonan, Armoy, 2 Texel £88, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough, 6 Suffolk £88, Ryan McMillan, Dromore, 13 Texel £88, S M Ring, Portrush, 10 Texel £87, David McClintock, Broughshane, 70 Texel £86.50 and R McSorley, Carrickfergus, 14 Charollais £86.

Rams

Murray Annett, Rathfriland, Texel 880g, John McKay, Ballymoney, Suffolk 800g, K McAfee, Coleraine, Texel 780g, John W Watson, Texel 650g, Murray Annett, Rathfriland, Texel 650g, Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena, Texel 600g, M/S M and J Watson, Dundonald, Texel 600g, S Johnston, Limavady, Texel 600g, M E Clarke, Comber, Texel 600g, Robert Mulligan, Texel 580g, M E Clarke, Comber, Texel 580g, Peter Boyd, Ballyclare, Texel 580g, Murray Annett, Rathfriland, Texel 550g, William Smyth, Limavady, Suffolk 520g, Bushvalley Texels, Stranocum, Texel 520g, Murray Annett, Rathfriland, Texel 520g, James B Adams, Cullybackey, Texel 520g, William Smyth, Limavady, Blu 500g, Ian Millar, Ballyclare, Texel 500g, Nigel Ross, Raloo, Texel 500g, Nigel Ross, Raloo, Texel 500g, A McCartney, Texel £500, Alan Irwin, Donaghadee, Texel 500g, James B Adams, Cullybackey, Texel 500g and W Sherrard, Coleraine, Charollais 480g.

Tuesday 25th October 2022: Bullocks 0-500kg - E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 500kg £1300 (260), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 400kg £1020 (255), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 420kg £1060 (252), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 480kg £1210 (252), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 490kg £1215 (248), James Graham, Crumlin, Charolais 490kg £1200 (244), R M Lyons, Coleraine, Abe 470kg £1100 (234), R M Lyons, Coleraine, Abe 470kg £1090 (231), AJ and C Patterson, Donaghadee, Abe 470kg £1080 (229), Alistair Martin, Kells, Blonde d'Aquitaine 380kg £855 (225), W Millar, Brougshane, Abe 490kg £1100 (224), A A Ferguson, Stewartstown, Belgian Blue 500kg £1090 (218), J McClure, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue 480kg £1040 (216), AJ and C Patterson, Donaghadee, Abe 490kg £1060 (216), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 460kg £980 (213) and AJ and C Patterson, Donaghadee, Abe 480kg £1020 (212).

501kg plus

R M Lyons, Coleraine, Abe 510kg £1300 (254), James Graham, Crumlin, Charolais 570kg £1440 (252), James Graham, Crumlin, Limousin 510kg £1270 (249), James Graham, Crumlin, Limousin 600kg £1480 (246), James Graham, Crumlin, Charolais 550kg £1350 (245), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 550kg £1350 (245), James Graham, Crumlin, Abe 530kg £1300 (245), James Graham, Crumlin, Charolais 550kg £1340 (243), James Graham, Crumlin, Limousin 510kg £1240 (243), W G Crossett, Magherafelt, Charolais 570kg £1380 (242), James Graham, Crumlin, Limousin 530kg £1250 (235), David and Sandra Fulton, Randalstown, Hereford 550kg £1295 (235), R M Lyons, Coleraine, Abe 540kg £1270 (235) and James Graham, Crumlin, Charolais 570kg £1330 (233).

Heifers 0-500kg

James Morrison, Ballymoney, Limousin 450kg £1190 (264), James Morrison, Ballymoney, Simmental 480kg £1140 (237), J McClure, Ballymoney, Charolais 440kg £1030 (234), Alistair Martin, Kells, Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg £1115 (223), W G Crossett, Magherafelt, Charolais 450kg £1000 (222), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Limousin 490kg £1055 (215), W Thompson, Crumlin, Charolais 380kg £815 (214), W Thompson, Crumlin, Charolais 380kg £795 (209), W Thompson, Crumlin, Charolais 360kg £745 (206), W.J Ervine, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue 430kg £885 (205), W Thompson, Crumlin, Limousin 400kg £815 (203), W.J Ervine, Newtownabbey, Charolais 450kg £890 (197), J Kissack, Ballymena, Abe 360kg £710 (197), W Thompson, Crumlin, Charolais 430kg £845 (196), J McClure, Ballymoney, Charolais 400kg £780 (195) and Robert Robinson, Ballycarry, Belgian Blue 380kg £740 (194).

501kg plus

Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 520kg £1260 (242), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 550kg £1310 (238), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 590kg £1405 (238), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 570kg £1340 (235), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 570kg £1330 (233), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 560kg £1275 (227), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 580kg £1310 (225), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 530kg £1175 (221), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 560kg £1240 (221), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 530kg £1170 (220), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 560kg £1220 (217), W G Crossett, Magherafelt, Charolais 580kg £1260 (217), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 590kg £1275 (216), W.J Ervine, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue 510kg £1080 (211), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Belgian Blue 600kg £1270 (211) and Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena, Charolais 610kg £1290 (211).

Wednesday 26th October 2022: An entry of 2551 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 484p for 20 Beltex 22.5kg at £109 offered by Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady and a top per head of £122 for a heavy Suffolk from AL Gault, Newtownabbey.

Fat ewes sold to £250.

Fat lambs (2167)

Top per kg

E Clyde, Muckamore 7 Texel 19kg £94 (494) JA Gillan, Clough 10 Texel 19kg £94 (494) SM Ring, Portrush 10 Charollais 19kg £94 (494) J Patterson, Carrickfergus 50 Texel 19kg £93 (489) C Irvine, Carrickfergus 18 Texel 19kg £93 (489) Glenkeen Livestock Ltd, Limavady 20 Beltex 22.5 kg £109 (484) Glenkeen Livestock Ltd, 15 Beltex 21.5kg £104 (483) H McNeill, 18 Texel 17.5kg £84.50 (482) NandJ Mckee, 10 Suffolk 19kg £91.50 (481) S McIlwaine, Glenwherry 3 Blackface 18.5kg £88 (475) B Lyttle, Moorfields 30 Texel 23kg £109 (473) I Campbell, Templepatrick, 20 Texel 23kg £109 (473) I Morrison, Dunloy 20 Blu 23.5kg £111 (472) J Fenton, Glarryford 15 Texel 21.5kg £101 (469) I Morrison, Dunloy 41 Texel 23kg £108 (469) and A Mullan, Armoy 4 Charollais 19kg £89 (468).

Top per head

A Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Suffolk 41.5kg £122, William Hughes, Clough 3Cha 29kg £120, Bushvalley Texels, Stranocum 1 Texel 30.5kg £120, TA Rodgers, Broughshane 1 Cheviot 35.5kg £118, L Mawhinney, Castledawson 2 Texel 28kg £117, J McConaghie, Stranocum 23 Suffolk 29.5kg £115, G McClintock, Glenwherry 1 Texel 26.5kg £115, T Robinson, Ballymena 1 Texel 25kg £115, A Gault, 1 Texel 25kg £115, J Cruickskank, Glarryford 5 Texel 27kg £114, S Mullan, Ballymoney 1 Texel 25.5kg £113, N McBurney, 26 Texel 25.5kg £112, R Henry, Larne 18 Charollais 27.5kg £112, S White, Cloughmills 24 Texel 26kg £112, A McNair, Ballyclare 17 Texel 26kg £112 and S Marshall, Ballymena 22 Texel 25.5kg £111.50.

Fat ewes (384)

First quality

Suffolk- £150 - £180

Texel - £160 - £250

Crossbred - £85 - £115