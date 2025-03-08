‘Tremendous trade’ for Charolais heifers at Balmoral (1977)

During this week in 1977 Farming Life reported that after the Charolais supreme champion heifer was withdrawn by the noted Co Tyrone breeder Walter Shortt of Omagh, at 4000 guineas, the reserve supreme champion of Loftus Lucy, of Beechmount, Enniskillen, topped the breed show and sale at Balmoral at 4050 guineas, to level the average of the 20 full French heifers at £2,914.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This high average Charolais females marked an outstanding trade for heifers, which compared with the £1,995 average for Charolais females at the November sale.

The Charolais bulls topped 2,560 guineas paid for the reserve champion male, from Barbican Farms, Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was the heifers that stole the limelight in an exciting battle of bids in which local breeders kept nearly all the excellent female stock at home, only a few going to Scotland.

Derek Espie, Cookstown, and John Weir, Ballyclare, taking control of Clydesdales Bob and Billy during the Mullahead ploughing matches in 2014. Picture: Gavan Caldwell

Cross Channel breeders were agreed that the Balmoral Charolais heifers had outshone the trade at Perth and Carlisle

“Fantastic prices,” commented one disappointed Scottish breeder, who said he could not afford to “go the prices”. They added: “But then the commercial beef prices in Northern Ireland are higher than in Scotland - up to £4 a cwt more.”

On the other hand Northern Ireland breeders and officials of the Charolais Cattle Society thought the cattle were “cheap” according to their high quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the high quality of the heifers brought high praise from the judge, Mr Guy Woodin, Swinbrook, Burford, Oxfordshire.

William Barfoot from Desertmartin keeping a close watch during the Mullahead ploughing matches in 2014. Picture: Gavan Caldwell

He told Farming Life: “I was very impressed with the females, the top of which were outstanding. They were ahead of the bulls, some of which were not so good on their legs.”

Mr Alistair Mackay, secretary of the Charolais Cattle Society, was delighted at the “blinding trade”. Many of the heifers were of the famous Loughgall Archiduc breeding which is also prominent in New Zealand.

“This bull imported by the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture has been a tremendous asset to the breed - and the Ulster cattle industry,” Mr Mackay commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With several cross-Channel breeders in the packed sale ring the bids came thick and fast with, the first heifer in the sale ring - from Barbican Farms, Newcastle - making 2,200 guineas, to set a hot pace.

Harry Dunwoody from Armagh driving his David Brown in the novice class. Picture: Gavan Caldwell

Then came the choice supreme champion two-year-old heifer of Walter Shortt, of Omagh, with bidding opening at 2,000 guineas. She was withdrawn at 4,000 guineas and Farming Life noted that Mr Shortt had refused much higher offers later.

The reserve supreme champion of Loftus Lucy, of Beechmount, Enniskillen, sired by the famous Archiduc, attracted keen bidding, going at the top price of 4,050 guineas, paid by Mr John F McCall of Lisburn, a well-known breeder.

Mr R A Noble, of Nurchossy, Clogher, Co Tyrone, paid 4,000 guineas and 3,800 guineas for two Department of Agriculture heifers, both sired by Loughgall Archiduc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department of Agriculture sold another Archiduc heifer at 3,350 guineas, paid by Cecil Robinson of Ballygowan.'

Spectators enjoying the Mullahead ploughing matches in 2014. Picture: Gavan Caldwell

Mr Walter Shortt received 3,100 guineas for a first prize heifer by his noted stock bull, Glencara Hadad, a son of Archiduc, the buyers being Scottish breeders, Melville brothers, of Fife. Mr Shortt also took the next highest price of 2.900 guineas for a third-prize heifer, bought by Ivan Robinson, of Ballygowan.

Tom Clarke, of Springfield, Lurgan, who was also the secretary of the Northern Ireland Charolais Club, received 2,830 guineas for a quality heifer, purchased by Campbell Patterson of Carryduff.

John Jardine, of Banbridge also received 2,830 guineas for a heifer which went to Joseph Linton of Killylea, Co Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Simpson of Lambeg paid 2,830 guineas for a Department of Agriculture heifer, by Archiduc, and bought three others from J and J A Quail of Banbridge, at 2,250 guineas, and 2,200 guineas twice.

The Melville brothers from Fife, went to 2,500 guineas for a Department of Agriculture heifer, by Archiduc. Barbican Farms received 2,360 guineas for a third prize heifer which was bought by Brian McAllister of Kells.

The last full French heifer in the ring, and baby of the show, was exhibited by William Millar of Ashfield, Glenleary, Coleraine, attracted keen bidding before going at 2340 guineas to Miss V C McDowell of Rathfriland.