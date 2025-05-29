Tremendous trade for fat ewes at Armoy Mart a top price of £220
Lambs sold to £157 for a pen of 28kgs Texel.
Fat ewes were a tremendous trade selling to a top price of £220.
Heavy hoggets were also in demand selling to £163.
Breeding ewes sold to £240 for ewes with twins.
Leading prices
Lambs
M Milliken, Armoy, 25kgs £157. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 25kgs £156.50. A and B Dowey, Stranocum, 26kgs £154.50. D Kerr, Bushmills, 23kgs £153.50. G McDoughall, Bushmills, 25kgs £151.50. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 21kgs £150.50. G Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £150. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 22kgs £150. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 19kgs £142. Terrence McGarry, Loughguile, 22kgs £146.50. Paul Deeney, Limavady, 21kgs £149. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 21kgs £147. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 22kgs £153. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs £150.
Breeding ewes
Damien Devlin, Randalstown, hogget/single lamb £240. Kilrea farmer, 2 ewes, 4 lambs, £220.
Fat ewes
J and J McMullan, Armoy, Texel, £220. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Suffolk, £188. Gerard Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, £172. Gary McFadden, Armoy, Suffolk, £180. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Suffolk, £182. Damien Devlin, Randalstown Suffolk, £188. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, Spotted, £162. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £150. S P McCarry, Loughguile, Dorset, £164. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, Crossbreds £152.
Hoggets
F Quinn, Cushendall, 30kgs £163. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 30kgs £161. Paul Deeney, Limavady, 37kgs £160.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
