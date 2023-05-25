Tremendous trade for fat ewes at Armoy Mart, top price of £220 paid
Spring lambs sold to £156.50, hoggets sold to £155, fat ewes were a tremendous trade selling to a top price of £220 and breeding sheep made up to £204.
Leading prices
Spring lambs
David Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £156.50. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 30kgs £154. Sam Ramage, Bushmills, 24kgs £147.50. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 26kgs £144.50. F Daly, Cushendall, 23kgs £144. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 22kgs £143.50. Alex Bartlett, Stranocum, 23kgs £143.50. A McKay, Cushendun, 22kgs £142.00. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 23kgs £141. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £140. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 22kgs £138.50. D McKeeman, Ballymoney, 22kgs £138.00. James Delargy, Cushendall, 22kgs £135.50. D McBride, Ballycastle, 21kgs £137. Alison Wharry, Glenarm, 21kgs £135.50. S Elliott, Dunloy, 21kgs £135. Graham Christie, Claudy, 19kgs £135.
Fat hoggets
Danny McBride, Ballycastle, 30kgs £155. Wilson Carson, Clough, 30kgs £150. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 30kgs £149.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £148.50. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 30kgs £140. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 21kgs £135. M L Patton, Ballymoney, 26kgs £133. Neil McClure, Ballymoney, 25kgs £130. D Douthart, Armoy, 21kgs £120.
Breeding sheep
S and F McAlister, Ballyvoy, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £204, 2 ewes, 4 lambs, £200, 1 b/m, 2 lambs, £184. N McClure, Ballymoney, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £175.00.
Fat ewes
A and D McAlister, Derrykeighan, Texel, £1220. D McBride, Ballyvoy, Texel, £188. C McAuley, Randalstown, Texel, £172. C McShane, Banbridge, Texel, £163. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, Texel, £156. David Hanna, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £152. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £148. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, Suffolk, £142. Henry McKay, Carnlough, Suffolk, £138. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, Texel, £136. T Mulholland, Loughguile, Texel, £136. P McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £128. Jas Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £128.
Sale every Wednesday at 6.30pm.
Watch live or bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.