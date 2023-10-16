Tremendous trade for rams at Armoy Mart annual ram fair, prices to £880
The annual ram fair at Armoy Mart on Friday, October 13, was a tremendous success with 150 rams on offer an a 98% clearance rate.
Leading prices
Colm McDonnell, Armoy, 4 year old Texel, £880. John Hegarty, Ballymoney, Suffolk cross Charollais, £560, £550, £500, £470, £460. J McCafferty, Macosquin, Texel, £540. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £415, £700, £500, £415, £420. Peter Thompson, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £500, £460, £440. Thomas Fenton, Rasharkin, Charollais, £450, £430, £420. David Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £450, £410. John McKay, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £440. Colm McDonnell, Armoy, Texel, £400. L Linton, Armoy, Texel, £380. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £400.