Tremendous trade in all classes at Enniskillen

Suckler cows were up to £2700, cast cows to £1670, beef heifeers to £1610, store bullocks to £1560 and claves to £475.

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 225p to 260p for a CH 380kg at 990, Medium weights from 220p to 262p for a CH 420kg at 1100 and heavy lot from 210 to 256p for a CH 504kg at 1270 and selling up at 1560.

BULLOCKS: Caledon producer SIM 698kg at 1560, LIM 610kg at 1380, LIM 574kg at 1360; Newtown producer LIM 662kg at 1480; Kesh producer FR 786kg at 1480, FR 758kg at 1450, Dungannon producer CH 596kg at 1330.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1140 for a CH 411kg , heifers sold from 650 to 1360 for a LIM 341kg.

Ruling price: Derrygonnelly producer 411kg CH steer at 1140, 368kg CH steer at 1000, 374kg CH steer at 1000; Tempo producer 341kg LIM hfr at 1360, 300kg CH hfr at 1280, 414kg LIM steer at 1050; Trillick producer 445 LIM hfr at 900, 497kg LIM hfr at 1000; Enniskillen producer 354kg CH hfr at 1210, 460kg CH bull at 1170, 419kg CH hfr at 940; Kesh producer 255kg LIM hfr at 690, 262kg LIM bull at 760, 161kg AA hfr at 360, 233kg LIM hfr at 550; Belcoo producer 309kg CH steer at 920, 370kg LIM steer at 930, 219kg LIM hfr at 620; Tempo producer 345kg CH hfr at 910, 320kg CH hfr at 860, 288kg CH hfr at 890, 281kg LIM bull at 870; Omagh producer 383kg PAR steer at 920, 277kg CH steer at 850, PAR steer at 870; Garrison producer 280kg CH hfr at 750, 265kg CH steer at 820, 291kg CH hfr at 690, 297kg CH steer at 910; Kesh producer 325kg CH hfr at 880, 329kg CH hfr at 810, 284kg CH steer at 920; Bellanaleck producer 421kg BB steer at 890, 408kg SIM steer at 930, 431kg CH steer at 1080.

CALVES: Derrygonnelly producer LIM bull at 475; Letterbreen producer CH bull at 420; Aughnacloy producer CH bull at 440; Leggs producer CH bull at 450

Culkey producer LIM bull at 400, LIM bull at 390, LIM bull at 390, LIM bull at 400; Kesh producer CH at 385; Enniskillen producer AA bull at 375; Brookeborough producer FR bull at 110.

SUCKLER COWS: Omagh producer CH cow with bull at 2700, LIM cow with bull at 1850, LIM cow with bull at 1820, LIM cow with bull at 1700; Macken producer CH cow with hfr at 2080, LIM cow with bull at 1780; Trillick producer SAL cow with bull at 1790; Clogher producer SIM cow with hr at 1660.

Heifers

Record prices for quality stock, CH hfr 628kg sold for at 1610, 982 over weight another from the same home weighed 626kg at 1510 884 over weight. Fivemiletown producer CH 624kg at 1430, CH 594kg at 1380; Florencecourt producer SHT 426kg at 1410; Kesh producer CH 538kg at 1220; Fivemiletown producer CH 572kg at 1240; Dungannon producer LIM 552kg at 1160; Ballinamallard producer BB 554kg at 1170; Irvinestown producer LIM 562kg at 1190; Enniskillen producer CH 582