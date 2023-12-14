TRI Interschools show jumping series: A spectacular display of young talent

This year’s TRI Interschools show jumping series at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, has once again showcased an exceptional array of young equestrian talent.

The event, sponsored by TRI Equestrian NI and Baileys Horse Feeds, was a thrilling contest from start to finish.

In the Primary 50cms category, Erin Bates from Woods Primary Schools emerged as the winner with her pony, Aughmore Dante. The 50cm Teams category was dominated by a gifted team from Clare Primary School, underscoring the depth of talent in the region's primary schools.

The 60cms category was won by Charlie Watson from Waringstown Primary School. The ‘High Flyers’, a mixed team with talent to spare, won the Primary 70cms Teams. Meanwhile, Lee Pike from Aughnacloy Primary secured a commanding lead in the 70cms Primary Individual, taking home the win with his pony, Fudge.

Erin Bates riding Aughmore Dante, winners of the Primary 50cm League. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

The Secondary Teams class was a closely fought contest over six weeks. Victoria College Cranmore and Hunterhouse College battled fiercely for the top spot. However, it was Victoria College that claimed victory, beating their closest rivals by a mere three points.

In the Secondary Individual category, Lurgan Junior High’s Jack Cowan led the chase throughout the league, ultimately claiming the Champions crown for 2023.

The Novice team category was another nail-biter, with Lurgan College and Dromore High School competing head-to-head. In the end, only one point separated these equestrian powerhouses, with Lurgan College winning the 2023 title.

Royal School Dungannon’s Lucy Orr rode her ever-consistent ‘Jazzy Susie’ to victory in the 85cms Novice Individual category. Aoife Davis and Oldtown Starling finished in a commendable second place overall.

Lucy Orr riding Jazzy Susie, winners of the 85cm Individual League. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Down High School’s consistent performance in the 1m Open Teams ensured the Open Teams title returned to Downpatrick. Meanwhile, in the Open Individual category, Pippa Moore from Moira Primary School won the 2023 crown comfortably onboard ‘Scooby Bee’.

The 1.10m Premier Open Individual category was won by Kym Moore from Cookstown High School. Sophia Bingham from Cambridge House, riding ‘Morepark Alamo’, took second place, while Pippa Moore from Moira Primary School placed third.

The success of the TRI Interschools show jumping series wouldn’t be possible without the collective efforts of all involved. Heartfelt thanks are extended to all the riders, parents, Chef d’Equipes, trainers, sponsors, judges and Meadows staff for their invaluable contributions. Their hard work, dedication, and passion for equestrian sport have, once again, made this event a resounding success.

Results from Saturday 25 November

Ellie Murphy riding Bronheulog Harvey, part of the winning Primary 70cm Team league winners the High Flyers. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

50cms Primary Individual:

1, Ross Will, Dippy (Meadow Bridge Primary School); 2, Dara Currie, Belles Boy (Primate Dixon PS); 3, Bella Murtagh, Tickles (Lisnadill); 4, Zara Moore, Apple Jack (Cookstown PS); 5, Erin Bates, Aughmore Dante (Wood Primary School); 6, Alexa Reid, Peggy (Riverdale Primary School).

Primary 50cms Teams:

1, Mega Mix: Zara Moore, Gunner; Poppy Moore, Star of Dawn; Zac Bradley, Susie; Maisy Wright, Lily Dartan.

Jack Cowan riding Edentricllick Honey Bee, winners of the 75cm Individual League. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

2, Eliza Burke, Drumhass Diamond; EM-J Crawford, Dillon; Annie Crawford, Benson; EM-J Crawford, Benson.

3, Tullylagan Mix Ups: Erin Bates, Aughmore Dante; Thomas Abernethy, Forlan Sweet Charity; Dara Currie, Belles Boy; Evelyn O'Neill, Jigsaw.

Primary 60cms Individual:

1, Kacie Wickie, Dazzle (Waringstown Primary School); 2, Ross Will, Dippy (Meadow Bridge Primary School); 3, Maeve Nesbitt, Jessie Jay (Annyalla National School, Co Monaghan); 4, Ronan Hynds, Willow (); 5, Georgia Bingham, Apple Jack (Loanends Primary School); 6, Daisy Murphy, Minstrel (Killinchy).

Primary 70cms Teams:

1, Charlie Watson, Socks; Ellie Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey; Henry McCarthy, Balnashallog Goldfinch; Lee Pike, Fudge.

50cm Team League Winners (1st- Clare Primary School, 2nd- Tullylagan Mix Ups, 3rd- Mega Mix). (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

2, Stewartstown Primary School: Isobel Abernethy, Shadow of a Star; Sophia Newell, Barnfield Splash of Colour; Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy; Kathryn Walker, Leo.

3, Saddle Sisters: Sarah Wilson, DiDi; Paige Erwin, Quincey; Indie Bingham, Poppy; Sarah Wilson. Princess.

Primary 70cms Individual:

1, Lee Pike, Fudge (Aughnacloy Primary School); 2, Zara Abernethy , Greendown Ozzy (Stewartstown Primary School); 3, Molly Reid, Little Me (Riverdale PS); 4, Tilly Ham, Beechmount Grey (Sullivan Prep); 5, Sophia Newell, Barnfield Splash of Colour (Bush Primary School); 6, Tilly Ham, Beechmount Bay (Sullivan Prep).

Secondary 75cms Teams:

1, Victoria College- Cranmore: Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo; Jennifer Thursfield, Silver Button; Jennifer Tate, The Red Fox; Poppy McMurray, Willow.

2, Hunterhouse College: Lilly Totten, Diamond; Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising; Ava Phillips Martin, Tara's Lady; Isabella Irwin, Sam.

3, Friends: Laura Stanfield, Sandy; Annabel McKeown, Seldom Seen Kid; Georgie Storey, Rico.

Secondary 75cms Individuals:

1, Jack Cowan, Edentrillick Honey Bee (Lurgan Junior High School); 2, Emma Baird , Sprite (Banbridge Academy); 3, Rosie Strain, Angel (SHGS); 4, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque (Lurgan College); 5, Sarah Pike, Beauty (Aughnacloy College); 6, Ella Rose Sands, Rosie (Saint Catherine's College, Armagh).

Novice 85cms Teams:

1, Dromore High School: Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl; Isaac McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin; Izzy Irvine, Clear Water; Zara Reid, Kingsman Dave.

2, Banbridge Academy- Dunbar: Tilley Tumilty, Wee Fella; Annabelle Betts, Percy; Serena Brown, Blackjack.

3, Royal School Armagh- Red: Molly McConnell, Maximus; Amy Clarke, Flash; Eva McConnell, Maximus; Molly McConnell, Glencorran Stumpy.

Novice 85cms Individuals:

1, Charlotte Nelson, Sugar Dolly (Wellington college); 2, Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling (Saintfield High School); 3, Abi Gardner, Hillside Nicely Dun (Bloomfield Collegiate); 4, Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun (Methodist College Belfast); 5, Isaac McCarthy, Balnashallog Goldfinch (Dromore High); 6, Alice Steele, Romeo (Carnacaville).

Open 1m Teams:

1, Down High School: James Murphy, Kylestone Carrick Prince ; Ellen MacNabb, Bonecastle Lass; Cara MacNabb, Melody Maker; James Murphy, Roundstone Star Express.

2, Assumption Grammar School: Ruby Kincaid, PJ; Anna Morrow, Patsy Fagan; Megan Savage, Coffee Luke Thunder; Emma Burns, Mon Ami Phil.

3, Banbridge Academy- McWilliam: Tilley Tumilty, Phynix; Serena Brown, Pipa; Emma Stewart, Prince; Charlotte Betts, Hacker.

Open 1m Individual:

1, Sophia Bingham, Dowdstown Vic (Cambridge House Grammar School); 2, Scarlet Thompson, Interstat Cleopatra (Glenlola Collegiate); 3, Soul-be Courtney, The Dark Knight Rises (Regent House); 4, Katie Niblock, Delilah (Kilkeel High School); 5, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl (Dromore High); 6, Clare Kate Morris, Double Dazzle (St Joseph's Grammar School, Donaghmore).

Premier Open 1.10m Individual:

1, Kym Moore, Lilly (Cookstown HS); 2, Sophia Bingham, Morepark Alamo (Cambridge House Grammar School); 3, Pippa Moore, Scobby Bee (Moira Primary School); 4, Holly Ross, Ech Feirin (Belfast Royal Academy); 5, Ruby Kinkaid, Pj (Assumption Grammar School); 6, Holly Ross, Star of Hollymount (Belfast Royal Academy).

League Placings

50cms Individual:

1st Erin Bates, Aughmore Dante, Woods PS; 2nd Thomas Abernethy, Forlan Sweet Charity, Stewartstown P.S; 3rd Ella Johnston, Katie, Birches Primary School; 4th Zara Moore, Apple Jack, Cookstown PS; 5th Georgia Davis, Kilshane Georgia, Academy PS, Saintfield; 6th Alexa Reid, Peggy, Riverdale Primary School.

50cms Primary Teams:

1st Clare Primary School; 2nd Tullylagan Mix Ups; 3rd Mega Mix; 4th Waringstown Primary School.

60cms Primary Individual:

1st Charlie Watson, Goldengrove Ms Markle, Waringstown P.S; 2nd Kate Green, Apple Jack, Killinchy Primary School; 3rd Kacie Wickie, Dazzle, Waringstown P.S; 4th Ronan Hynds, Willow, St Francis Primary School; 5th Emma Niblock, Millie, Kilkeel Primary School; 6th Georgia Davis, Kilshane Georgia, Academy PS Saintfield.

70cms Primary Teams:

1st Highflyers; 2nd Stewartstown P.S; 3rd Saddle Sisters.

70cms Primary Individuals:

1st Lee Pike, Fudge, Aughnacloy P.S; 2nd Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy, Stewartstown P.S; 3rd Tilly Ham, Beechmount Grey, Sullivan Prep; 4th Sarah Wilson, Didi, Broughshane P.S.; 5th Henry McCarthy, Balnashallog Goldfinch, Downshire Primary; 6th Sofia Newell, Barnfield Splash of Colour, Bush Primary School.

Secondary 75cms Teams:

1st Victoria College Cranmore; 2nd Hunterhouse College; 3rd Victoria College Richmond; 4th Friends; 5th Magherafelt High School; 6th Sacred Heart Grammar School.

Secondary 75cms Individual:

1st Jack Cowan, Edentrillick Honey Bee, Lurgan Junior High School; 2nd Emma Baird, Sprite, Banbridge Academy; 3rd Rosie Strain, Angel, SHGS; 4th Elen Irwin, Malin Belle, Cookstown High School; 5th Ella Rose Sands, Rosie, Saint Catherine's College; 6th Genevieve Lennon, Boom, Sacred Heart Grammar.

Novice 85cms Teams:

1st Lurgan College; 2nd Dromore High School; 3rd Banbridge Academy - Dunbar; 4th Ballyclare High School; 5th Bloomfield Collegiate; 6th Royal School Armagh- Red.

Novice 85cms Individuals:

1st Lucy Orr, Jazzy Susie, Royal School Dungannon; 2nd Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling, Saintfield High School; 3rd Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun, Methodist College Belfast; 4th Jack Cowan, Edentrillick Honeybee, Lurgan Junior High; 5th Charlotte Nelson, Sugar Dolly, Wellington College; 6th Kirsten Bailie, Bluebell, Lurgan College.

Open 1m Team:

1st Down High Flyers; 2nd Assumption Grammar; 3rd Dromore High School; 4th Belfast Royal Academy; 5th Glenlola Collegiate; 6th Saint Catherine's College Armagh.

Open 1m Individual:

1st Pippa Moore, Scooby Bee, Moira PS; 2nd Soul-be Courtney, The Dark Knight Rises, Regent House; 3rd Lucy Orr, Jazzy Susie, Royal School Dungannon; 4th Katie Niblock, Delilah, Kilkeel High School; 5th Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun, Methodist College Belfast; 6th Shannon Curran, Mirdads Jeebral, Saint Catherine’s College.

Premier Open 1.10m Individual:

