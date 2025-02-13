Trials show soya-free diet success for dairy cows according to new research

Dr Liz Homer

Dairy cows can consistently thrive on an optimised, soya-free diet, producing more milk from forage while maintaining milk quality.

That’s according to new research by Wynnstay, Trouw Nutrition, and the University of Nottingham.

The initiative, conducted on the university’s 400-head herd of Holstein Friesians, resulted in a 4.8kg increase in milk per cow compared to 2023.

Additionally, milk urea levels dropped from 249mg/litre to 176mg/litre, signalling improved protein efficiency.

Nigel Armstrong

The move was driven by the university’s goal of reducing farm emissions and improving its overall carbon footprint per kg of fat and protein corrected milk (FPCM), in line with milk buyer expectations.

The diet shift, fully implemented in March 2024, replaced soya with rumen-protected amino acids, protected rapeseed meal and rumen energy sources, while reducing crude protein levels from 17.5% to 16.7%. Starch content increased from 18% to 22.5%, further supporting milk yield and fertility.

Since moving to a 100% soya-free diet the cows have consistently outperformed their previous production levels thanks to a better balance of nutrients. Other key findings from the transition revealed forage intake rose by 14%, leading to a significant boost in milk produced from homegrown forage. This contributed to more than a 10% reduction in CO2e per kilo of milk, and a decrease in the diet impact per portion from 37kg CO2e to 21kg CO2e.

Speaking at a dedicated press event at the University's Centre for Dairy Science Innovation, David Howard, Wynnstay’s head of dairy, emphasised the importance of these findings for the wider industry. “We’ve proven that cows can thrive without soya in their diet, which is a huge step forward in reducing the carbon footprint of dairy farming,” he said.

David Howard

“Our approach not only benefits the environment but also supports the farm’s profitability by increasing milk from homegrown forage. Our results show that rethinking ration formulation with amino acid precision can unlock efficiencies and deliver better results for both cows and the planet.”

Looking ahead, the team aims to exceed 5,000kg of milk from forage per cow, and will focus on further refining feeding strategies for first-lactation heifers to maximise growth and efficiency.

Wynnstay’s commitment to sustainability aligns with the global push to lower agricultural emissions, in which the UK already outperforms global averages with an estimated 1.24kg CO₂e/kg of FPCM compared to the global average of 3kg CO₂e/kg.

“This trial demonstrates how innovative approaches in dairy nutrition can help close the gap even further,” added Mr Howard.

The unversity's dairy herd manager, Nigel Armstrong, echoed the enthusiasm for the findings. “We have only seen positive results around higher milk yields, greater forage intake, and lower urea levels,” he said.

“As a high production commercial herd operating within a University, we aim to lead in dairy innovation. I just wish we had done it sooner.”

Dr Liz Homer, sustainability manager Ruminants Europe at Trouw Nutrition, said: “It is important to review all diet changes for their impact on productivity, profitability and the planet.

“It is key for all feed advisers to review the whole diet and question why high emission raw materials are being used, and if there is a better alternative.

“Feed is one of the biggest contributors to carbon footprint and there are quick wins to reduce emissions by reviewing the diets, which have a positive impact straight away.”