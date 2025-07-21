Tribute paid to oldest alumnus of Harper Adams University, Newell Bingham

Newell Bingham has died in Kilkeel aged 95.

Newell was the oldest alumnus of Harper Adams University.

He was a past pupil of Down High School and the first student from Ireland to join a course at Harper Adams University, then College, after the war.

He joined the National Diploma in Poultry Husbandry course at the National Institute of Poultry Husbandry at Harper Adams in 1949 with a scholarship from the NI Ministry of Agriculture.

Newell Bingham points to his name on the board of 1947 48 prefects in Down High School in 2016.

When he qualified in 1951, he joined the poultry inspectorate and advisory service of the Ministry. until he retired in 1991.

The 40 years Newell served with the Department was a period in which the first broiler breeding stock came into Northern Ireland, the foundations of the broiler industry in Northern Ireland were laid and Moy Park was established. It was also a period of technical change and consolidation in both the broiler and egg production sectors in Northern Ireland.

Newell was a lifelong ambassador and champion of Harper Adams University returning to the University annually in his retirement until his late 80s.

Sadly, he died last week just days before a visit to him, scheduled for next week, by the Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University, Professor Ken Sloan, could take place.