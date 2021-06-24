Tribute to Lakeland Dairies general manager

The Chair, Board, Chief Executive, Management and Staff of Lakeland Dairies say they are deeply saddened by the passing of their highly esteemed and much loved colleague and friend, Dermot McGreal (General Manager, Consumer Foods Division).

Dermot became General Manager of the Lakeland Dairies Consumer Foods Division following from the merger with LacPatrick Dairies in 2019 and prior to this he enjoyed a long and very successful career in the industry for five decades.

A statement from the company said Dermot was a man of immense integrity and principle.

It added: “He was as committed to running a successful business as he was to ensuring that colleagues and friends were always valued and included.

“His patience, keen eye for detail and empathy made him one of the best business people in the Irish food industry for nearly half a century.

“His skill and talent as a businessman were only surpassed by his qualities as a human being.

“Dermot only saw the best in people because he brought the best out of people.”

Mr McGreal is survived by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Louise, Edel, Sarah Jane, Shauna and son Dermot junior, and he was predeceased by his beloved daughter Paula.