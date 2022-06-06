Tributes paid to Max, ‘a popular young man in our rural community’

Max, who was just 18 years old, comes from a well known agricultural contracting family in Eglinton.

In a post on Facebook, Gorthill Farm Contracting said: “We are totally broken. Rest easy Max.”

It is understood Max had been working in Australia and died following a two-car collision in Cobden, Victoria, on Saturday morning.

His heartbroken father, Ryan, said: “Max You weren’t just my son, you were my right arm.

“My best friend and my first born, you made me proud every day.

“Best big brother ever. Love you son, sleep well.”

Members of City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club are “deeply saddened” following the tragic news of Max’s death.

“We would like to pass our sincerest condolences on to Ryan and family,” a club spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the larger circle of family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Max was a popular young man in our rural community and will be sorely missed by all.”

Eglinton Primary School, meanwhile, said it was with “great sadness” that they had learned of the passing of former pupil Max.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family and in particular his siblings and family members in school,” they stated.

City Of Derry Rugby Football Club commented: “Everyone at the club would like to pass their condolences to Ryan and Lorraine Boggs following the tragic death of their son Max.

“Lorraine is a former physio with the club and Max played mini rugby.