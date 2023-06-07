Tributes paid to Northern Ireland Ploughing Association president, and former Mayor of Coleraine, William King MBE

Mr King, a former Mayor of Coleraine, passed away suddenly yesterday (Tuesday).

Speaking last night, Ulster Unionist Party group leader, Councillor Darryl Wilson, said: “My Ulster Unionist colleagues and I were shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of William King today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“William was a well-known and respected public representative for many years, including his time on Coleraine Borough Council where he served for many years representing Bann DEA. This time included a spell as Mayor of Coleraine.

William King MBE pictured at a Meet the Maker event held at Bushmills Distillery in 2018.

“William was also one of the inaugural councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“William was a hard working man, a great councillor, an even better man for the ploughing but, above all this, a dedicated family man.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Daphne, his daughters, son and all impacted by this sad, sad news.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Wilson thanked the current mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, and the group leads from “right across the political spectrum” for paying their respects and offering glowing tributes at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

William King MBE. Image: Councillor Darryl Wilson/Facebook

Coleraine Harbour Commissioners and staff said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of the passing of their board member Mr King.

“William was a dedicated member of Coleraine Harbour Commissioners for several years and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his wife Daphne and family,” they added.

Castlerock Bowling Club have also extended their sympathies to Mr King’s family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The club were saddened to hear of the death of our faithful member, William King,” they said. “Only last night he was playing in one of our club tournaments.