In a statement Ulster Wildlife said Jennifer passed away peacefully at the MacMillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital on Sunday 5th May surrounded by her family.

"Our deep condolences are with all her family and friends at this incredibly sorrowful time,” the statement continued.

“Jennifer joined Ulster Wildlife as our Chief Executive in 2012 and led the charity with passion, energy and dedication - spearheading many areas of work including farming with nature and peatland restoration. Her commitment and drive to achieve nature’s recovery through our work was evident and an inspiration to anyone that knew her. Jennifer’s passing is not only a huge loss to Ulster Wildlife but to the wider nature conservation sector in Northern Ireland, in which she played a pivotal part.

Jennifer Fulton who has passed away

“As Jennifer’s colleagues and friends at Ulster Wildlife, we are understandably shocked and very saddened by her untimely death and we send our love and our thoughts to Jennifer’s husband Norman and their family at this most difficult of times.”

The Funeral Service will take place in Stevenson’s Funeral Home Cushendall Road, Ballymena on Wednesday, 8th May at 1pm, followed by Interment in Connor New Cemetery.

An online book of condolence will be set up shortly and will be available on the Ulster Wildlife website for anyone that knew Jennifer through her role at Ulster Wildlife and who would like to leave a message of condolence for her family.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Tim McClelland said he was shocked at the news of Jennifer’s passing.

He said in a Facebook post: “Jennifer visited my farm on many occasions over the last 10 or so years as we achieved LEAF Marque Accreditation. Jennifer was always positive, farmer friendly, nature orientated and most of all a ‘can do’ person.”