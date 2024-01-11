Tributes are being paid to a Larne man who has died suddenly while on holiday.

Jonathan Milligan who has passed away suddenly while on holiday. Pic: S&J Irvine Undertakers

Jonathan Thomas Milligan passed away on 9th January 2024.

He was the much loved son of John and Mavis, devoted brother to Philip and Cherith. loving brother-in-law to Clare and Darren and adored uncle to Jack, Chloe, Daniel and Charlie.

In a Facebook post Gleno Valley YFC said they were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of past club member and current vice president, Jonny Milligan.

The club added: “Jonny was a devoted member, taking up the role of club leader and has continued to greatly support the club throughout the years.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad time. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.”

Larne UFU group has said the news of the local man’s death is ‘absolutely devastating’.