Tributes to Wurzels drummer John Morgan - best known for hit ‘The Combine Harvester’

Mr Morgan passed away on Friday in Gloucester Royal Hospital after contracting Covid-19.

He joined the band in 1981 and had continued performing with them up until just two weeks ago.

The drummer and his band performed at The Farmer’s Bash in the SSE Arena, Belfast, in 2019.

John Morgan performing at the Farmer's Bash in 2019.

Fellow band member, Tommy Banner, commented: “We can’t believe we shan’t ever see you behind those drums again – we thought you were indestructible.

“We shall miss you John, with your sharp, quirky forest wit.”

The band’s manager, Sil Wilcox, stated they are all in shock.

“Morgy had the driest of humour and the kindest of hearts and all our thoughts are with his family.

“The band intend to continue, but John will always be remembered and loved by his fans, friends and band.”

Farmer’s Bash organisers shared a fitting tribute to Mr Morgan on social media today.

“Sad to hear of the passing of John Morgan yesterday, drummer from The Wurzels,” they penned.

“John was still playing with the band up until two weeks ago but, unfortunately, caught Covid.

“This [picture] was John playing with The Wurzels at the Farmer’s Bash back in 2019.

“Thinking about all his family, friends and fans at this difficult time.”

The ‘Scrumpy and Western’ band are best known for their number one hit ‘The Combine Harvester’.