Tricked-Out Tractors series returns to BBC One NI

Master mechanic Tylor Cartin from Claudy, County Londonderry, restoration guru Stephen Lennon from Loughbrickland in County Down, and machinery specialist Darren Bailey from Portlaoise, County Laois, are once again on a mission to find and restore some of the most sought after tractors around, in a new three-part series beginning on BBC One Northern Ireland on Wednesday 3 November at 8.30pm and also on BBC iPlayer.

Produced for BBC Northern Ireland by Green Inc Television, watch as the team helps tractor owners realise their dreams while getting their hands even dirtier than before. The team shares their expertise, in a bid to transform the ultimate farmyard vehicles.

Following on from series one, the Tricked-Out Tractors’ gang continues to restore beloved vintage tractor models, build custom, one-of-a-kind monster machines, and craft bespoke rebuilds.

Together the trio of petrol heads have been working on even more complicated tractor builds, ground-up restorations with cutting-edge designs, all while taking on the pressures of hard to get parts and difficult deadlines.

Viewers will see the team go wild with paint schemes, get hands on with engine upgrades, have fun out-and-about on the race track and even hit the air and sea.

As Stephen gets stuck in at the workshop, Darren sets off to find some unusual parts for an agricultural vehicle and Tylor travels to England for a very special event.