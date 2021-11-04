Tricked-Out Tractors: The series returns with a rare Lamborghini to restore

The Tricked-Out Tractors team set about restoring this Lamborghini DL 25. Image: BBC Tricked-Out Tractors

It was a race against time for the Tricked-Out team of Darren Bailey, Tylor Cartin and Stephen Lennon, with the 70-year-old tractor expected to take centre stage at a Lamborghini Club UK event.

And, to add to the pressure, Fabio Lamborghini himself would be in attendance.

The rare collector’s item belongs to Ciro, membership secretary of the Lamborghini Club UK, who wanted the tractor restored back to its former glory, as if it had just rolled off the manufacturing line.

“I’m a Lamborghini man through and through,” Ciro commented. “You cut me open I bleed Lamborghini. She is the pride and joy of my collection.”

As Tylor unveiled the tractor to the rest of the team, she said it had a “two-cylinder diesel engine with plenty of torque”.

Darren and Stephen were equally impressed when they saw their latest project and immediately got to work.

Stephen commented: “This is a rare piece of motoring history - no room for error, this has to be right.”

It was a full ‘nut and bolt’ restoration job, with the tractor stripped right down before finally being rebuilt and given a fresh lick of paint.

With the restoration complete, it was time to ship the Lambo back to England ahead of the special event.

There, Fabio Lamborghini, the nephew of company founder Ferruccio, stated: “Tractors were the start of the story for Lamborghini.”

The Lamborghini ‘royalty’ unveiled the special tractor and remarked on how happy he was to see it back in “beautiful condition.

Ciro, meanwhile, was “absolutely blown away” by the work.

The Tricked-Out Tractors team is back, and they are ready to tackle even more complicated tractor builds, ground-up restorations and cutting-edge designs in this exciting one-of-a-kind motoring series for BBC Northern Ireland.

The team have been restoring beloved vintage tractors and crafting bespoke rebuilds, as well as building custom one-of-a-kind machines.