Trillick and District YFC celebrate 60 years with anniversary dinner dance
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club is delighted that in 60th year, that there are five families spanning three generations on the roll books – the McCutcheons, the Funstons, the Kees, the Thompson/Hetherington family and the Barrett/McCullough family
In honour of the occasion club PRO Kirsty Abraham and Alanna decorated the ballroom with a balloon arch, Trillick and District Christmas decorations for everyone present were provided by the club and photographs of the past five years were displayed on noticeboards in the reception area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An amazing farm themed celebration cake was crafted by club member Judith Oliver and was cut by Florence Barrett, vice president, her daughter Michelle McCullough and grand-daughter Chloe McCullough
Shannen Vance, the first member of the club to be elected to the YFCU presidential team, acted as chairman for the evening.
James Vance, club leader, introduced the top table including special guests David Brown, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and his wife Mary.
Following the recitation of the YFCU pledge, led by Junior member Leah Kee, David Vance, Treasurer said Grace and a delicious meal was enjoyed by all present.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Megan Birney, club secretary, then presented a comprehensive outline of club activities and successes over the past five years which were also detailed in a booklet available at each table.
These included top places in Northern Ireland in group debating, public speaking, demonstration/presentation, choir festival, stock judging, ulster beef and lamb competitions and numerous placings in many other competitions at county and area level.
Club members have also held county and YFCU Executive offices – Shannen is currently also Tyrone county chairman.
Rebecca, Shannen and Jake have been awarded places on the YFCU European Rally team, and Peter travelled to Wales on a YFCU exchange trip.
Members have also enjoyed YFCU agri trips.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trillick members and the club itself have also featured strongly in the Co Tyrone club efficiency awards and the Tyrone Rosebowl drama competition.
The club has recently fielded ladies and mens tug of war teams and there was great excitement when the men’s team won the YFCU novice class at the 2023 Balmoral Show.
The club's annual events – the wet knock out, community quiz and car treasure hunt are always well supported.
Donations have also been made to various local charities and the club supports the YFCU President’s Christmas appeals
Advertisement
Advertisement
In true YFC style romance has blossomed in Trillick and District YFC have also celebrated four weddings and an engagement.
Special guest David Brown, president of the UFU, in his encouraging and inspirational speech reflected on the advances in engineering and technology which allowed farmers in a small country like Northern Ireland to produce enough food for 10 million people.
He urged farmers to be proud of their achievements even though they do not always receive the appreciation and rewards they deserve.
He extended congratulations to Trillick and District YFC on their 60th anniversary and good wishes for the future.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Law, club president, told the audience how participation in the YFCs floral art competition had led her to a career in floristry.
To mark the 60th anniversary she presented a new cup for senior floral art to the club.
Following this year’s competition it emerged that the first winner of the cup is club leader James Vance.
To conclude the formalities a comprehensive vote of thanks to Mr Brown, Mrs Law, the Valley Hotel and all those who were involved in the organisation of the event was proposed by assistant club secretary, Jane McGrade.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jane also congratulated all the current members on their involvement in, and enthusiasm for all club activities and events.
Gifts were presented to Mr and Mrs Brown and to Pauline Armstrong by Megan Birney.
Later in the evening Timothy Keys conducted an auction for items kindly donated to the club.
Trillick and District YFC is very grateful for these donations, and for those which were earlier included in a raffle, by many local businesses and friends of the club.
A big thank you goes to all those who attended the dinner dance and helped to make Trillick and District YFC’s 60th anniversary celebration a night to remember.