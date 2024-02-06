Trillick and District YFC celebrate club's 60th anniversary
Trillick and District YFC has had a very exciting season as they celebrated their 60th anniversary dinner in the Valley Hotel in Fivemiletown on Saturday 18th November.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A great night was had by all with our founding, past and current members all in attendance.
Trillick and District YFC look forward to an exciting season ahead and here is to the next 60 years.