Trillick-based herd to host Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s Youth Development Programme Workshop

The workshop will be held on Saturday 15 April 2023.

The event is open to anyone aged between eight and 24-years-old, who is interested in learning how to feed, clip and prepare cattle for shows and sales.

The Youth Development Programme provides the perfect platform for young cattle enthusiasts to learn about and gain experience of the pedigree cattle breeding industry from a team of experts.

Looking forward to the Youth Development Programme Workshop on Saturday 15th April are NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairman George McWhirter; Robert Gilchirst, chief executive officer, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society; and host Alan Cheney, Trillick. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Open to Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club members and non-members, the one-day workshop will offer budding showmen and women an opportunity to learn core skills from some of the leading stockmen in the business.

Not only is it educational, but the workshop will also provide a great opportunity to mix with like-minded people.

The Youth Development Programme event will take place on-farm at 14 Stralongford Road, Trillick, BT78 3TZ.

Everyone is welcome.

You can register online via the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s website, or contact Irish Youth Development Project Co-ordinator, Niall Lynch, on Tel. 00353 838959478.

Alternatively, you can send an email to [email protected]

