Trillick YFC named one of the top clubs

On Friday 17th February, Trillick and District YFC held their annual quiz in the hall in Trillick which was held in aid of the RNLI.

The club had a fantastic turn out of 23 teams on the night who all came to support the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trillick Young Farmers' Club would like to thank everyone for the very impressive turn out. Clanabogan YFC’s team placed first on the night night.

The winning team, Clanabogan YFC and Trillick's incoming club leader, James Vance

Tyrone efficiency dinner 2023 - On Saturday 25th February, Trillick and District YFC headed to Fivemiletown to The Valley for the county efficiency awards.

On the night, the following official won awards: Leader, second place Timothy Keys, secretary, Megan Birney, treasurer, Jamie McCutcheon, senior member of the year, Jane McGrade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well done to all, what great results and another great night had by Trillick and District YFC and the rest of the county.

Trillick have also been named as one of the top ten clubs in Northern Ireland and have reached the next stage of the of club of the year.

Over 40 Trillick YFC members visited Strathroy Dairies

Strathroy Dairies visit: On Tuesday 28th February for Trillick and District YFC club meeting was attended by over 40 members who were lucky enough to get a tour around Strathroy Dairies in Omagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Trillick and District YFC had a very interesting tour, learning about the milk processing.

A full house in Trillick's Hall