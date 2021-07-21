Trio of wins for Steven at Tullymurry

As always, Marian Turley and her extended family created a very welcoming atmosphere, helped on this occasion by wall to wall sunshine.

David O’Connor, ably assisted by Tony McManmon created four interesting and testing tracks.

It was definitely a red rosette day for Steven Smith who claimed a win in three of the classes as well as picking up another two top six placings.

He started the day off with victory in the EI 110 Open class on board Handsome Starr, Virginia Maguire’s nine year old gelding by September Storm, which has been showing consistent good form this year.

They led from the outset and finished almost nine points clear of Tori Dixon and Mawillan, winners of the 110 Amateur class at Glaslough 2.

Steven again took centre stage in the EI110 class with Urneypark Big Cat which had been campaigned most of the season by his daughter, Hollie. They added just a few time penalties across the country which still gave them a margin of almost two points over his other mount, Mr Diceman, a Ringfort Cruise gelding bred by John McBride who won on his last two outings.

The 110J class had just two starters and they finished their three phases on exactly the same score. Closest to the optimum time and taking the win was Zoe Bolton from Dublin with Ever So Clever Alfie, her eight year old gelding by Mohill Treble C while Trim’s Cliona Mitchell took second place with Treliver Desdemona which was the combination’s first foray at this level.

Organisers were delighted to host another leg of the National Gain Equine Nutrition EI100 League in what turned out to be a heavily subscribed class. The win was deservedly taken by Steven Smith riding Janet Hall’s six year old mare, Kitten Touch who kept both jumping phases clear to finish over two points clear of Michael McGaffin riding his six year old gelding, Greenhall Rock N Roll. Sincere thanks to Keith Cooney of Gain for the generous sponsorship of this League which is aimed at supporting the grass roots of the sport this season. A delighted Claire Liddle topped the leaderboard in the EI 100 Amateur class with Ballytrim Molly which represented their first outing under eventing rules since the National Championships of 2019. Grainne Baxter occupied the runner up spot with her aptly named piebald mare, Cillbhrid Splash.

Ten Juniors contested their EI100 class where seasoned campaigner, Lara McRobb, rose to the fore with Carrickaduff Dame. Time penalties were a big deciding factor in this class and were the reason why the early leader, Bethany Smith, had to settle for second place with the amazing gelding, Dun Surprise.

Fourteen year old Dungannon student, Erin Mathieson, enjoyed her first Eventing Ireland win in the EI100P class with her mother’s eight year old grey gelding, Longwood Dawn, finishing on her first phase mark almost three points ahead of Alex O’Hare and Greylands Diamond Girl.

It was a case of a maiden victory for Jonathan Steele in the EI90 class where he took the ride on Sharon Madine’s Enrique-sired gelding, Miguel Angel, adding nothing to his first phase mark. Jake Rawlinson continued his good run with Jane Huey’s six year old Moylough Bouncer mare, Knockaleery Legacy to claim the second placed rosette.

Jenny Nixon was the victor in the EI90 Amateur class with Coolmount Cruise, replicating their performance on their last outing at Glaslough. The runner up was Laura Kee and Ballymullan Jodie who were the only combination to finish on their flatwork score.

Fourteen year old Tom Nestor from Kildare made his journey worthwhile by securing back to back wins in the EI90P class with his father’s little equine machine, Freddie. They shared equal completion marks with Anna McErlean and Jenny Rollins’s beautiful Connemara gelding, Raford Jack, who won the class on the previous two occasions.

There was an incredible start list of thirty five in the EI80T class, the first one in the region this year. In view of the number of first time eventers it was decided to hold a ‘Riders’ Briefing’ to explain the main rules and protocols. This was conducted in a very professional and humorous manner by seasoned eventer and Olympian, Trevor Smith. Claire Ireland filled two of the top six placings, winning with Mission Ambition and claiming fifth with Technicolour Dream. Unfortunately, the early leaders, Lauren Brooker and Comanche Arrow with a sub twenty dressage score suffered some problems across the country. Sharon Riddell who was making her first appearance at an EI event in almost five years proved she still had good match play by taking second place on her Clover Echo gelding, Rathview Jake.

Northern Region of Eventing Ireland extends a huge thank you to the Turley Family for hosting the event and to Marian and her team for the fabulous hospitality.

As always, sincere thanks go to the army of volunteers, some of whom were on duty from before 6.30am!

Full results

EI110 Open

1. Steven Smith, Handsome Starr

2. Tori Dixon, Mawillan

3. Holly Wray, Lily Mae

4. Louise Kennedy, Sovereign Guy

EI 110

1. Steven Smith, Urneypark Big Cat

2. Steven Smith, Mr Diceman

3. Toni Quail, Wellan Summertime

4. Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Rainbow

5. Janie Cairns, Kensington on the Ball

6. Jonathan Steele, Ellie Eagle

EI110 J

1. Zoe Bolton, Ever So Clever Alfie

2. Cliona Mitchell, Treliver Desdemona

EI 100

1. Steven Smith, Kitten Touch

2. Michael McGaffin, Greenhall Rock N Roll

3. Elaine O’Connor, Sir Barnabus

4. Steven Smith, King-Paola

5. Adam Haugh, GH Andorra

6. David O’Connor, Kirktown Bob’s Song MIH

EI100 Amateur

1. Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly

2. Grainne Baxter, Cillbhrid Splash

3. Jayne Moore, Laylas Way

4. Katie Wray, Easy Dun

5. Joshua Russell, Ringmorr

6. Philip Swann, Tignabruaich

EI100J

1. Lara McRobb, Carrickaduff Dame

2. Bethany Smith, Dun Surprise

3. Megan Carson, Fair and Square

4. Ben Cousins, Broughshane Boy

5. Ben Foster, Las de Coeur

6. Rachael Broome, Natures Blossom

EI100P

1. Erin Mathieson, Longwood Dawn

2. Alex O’Hare, Greylands Diamond Girl

3. Connie Cullen, Finding Nemo

4. Erin McCrea, Knockagarron Fear Bui Princess

5. Lauren Madine, Moonshine Melody

6. Sorcha Hanly, My Seafield Romeo

EI 90

1. Jonathan Steele, Miguel Angel

2. Jake Rawlinson, Knockaleery Legacy

3. Caryn Walker, Newferry Eustonov

4. Kaitie McCann, Boyher Cookies N Crème

5. Ralph Robinson, Lanigan O

6. Marie Therese Byrne, The Black Warrier

EI 90 Amateur

1. Jenny Nixon, Coolmount Cruise

2. Laura Kee, Ballymullan Jodie

3. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman

4. Christina Sterling-Berry, Tyrella Whiskey

5. Lauren Brooker, Barnfield Indian Sky

6. Ailsa Martin, Grateful For Gold

EI 90P

1. Tom Nestor, Freddie

2. Anna McErlean, Raford Jack

3. Molly O’Connor, Coolnaleen Rebel

4. Katelyn Irvine, Corha Delight

5. Connie Cullen, Loobrhu’s Dazzler Rover

6. Sam Hamilton, Cahanagh Black Flyer

EI 80T

1. Claire Ireland, Mission Ambition

2. Sharon Riddell, Rathview Jake

3. Megan Mullen, Donegreagh Donnacha

4. Abbie McMillan, The Winged Man

5. Claire Ireland, Technicolour Dream