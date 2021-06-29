Trueman and Lynderg Limousins announce July online sale date
Details have just hit the press of the forthcoming online sale of pedigree Limousin cattle from the noted Trueman herd of Henry Savage & Sons, with guest consignor Jim Quail, Lynderg.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:42 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:54 am
The sale will take place solely online on Saturday 17th July, and will feature top drawer genetics from these legendary herds. Full details will soon be available with full details of all lots, which will include maiden heifers, young bulls, in calf recipient, and a selection of frozen embryos.
This sale represents some of the best bloodlines in the business, and is a must for both new and established herds. Get the date in your diary now!