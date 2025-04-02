Truly scrumptious line up at this year’s Belfast Spring Fest

Odhran and Eadoin Finnegan with Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray launching this year’s Belfast Spring Fest.

THERE’S a truly scrumptious line up of treats in store at this year’s Belfast ‘Spring Fest’, with a replica of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, the famous magical movie car taking centre stage.

Belfast City Council’s popular free family event returns to Barnett Demesne on Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm on both days.

Malone House and Barnett Demesne will once again be transformed into a vibrant hub of music, arts and family-friendly activities, inspired by spring’s arrival.

There will be a host of activities to enjoy, including the spring flower show, live music and entertainment, farmyard animals, food and craft stalls and more.

Launching the event at Barnett Demesne, Lord Mayor Micky Murray said: “Spring Fest is such a lovely seasonal treat for family and friends of all ages. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get together to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors, with prize blooms, music, food and entertainment galore.

“I can’t wait to see lots of happy faces here in the stunning setting of Barnett Demesne at the end of the month!”

There is no parking at Malone House and Barnett Demesne during Spring Fest, but a free park and ride service will operate from Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park. The first bus to leave Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is 1pm and the last bus to leave Barnett Demesne is 5.45pm.

You can also take the Translink service bus from Donegall Square East in the city centre on Saturday (Metro Bus 8A or 8B) and on Sunday every 30 minutes (Metro 8A). Check the Translink website for more information at www.translink.co.uk

Only assistance dogs will be permitted into the event.

Further information about the event is available at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkevents