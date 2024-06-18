Tullyear ewe wins the Charollais Championship at Saintfield Show
Trevor McConnell from the Hollylodge flock judged the Charollais entry at the Saintfield Show.
It was held on Saturday 15 June at Glenbrook Farm between Saintfield and Lisburn.
Trevor chose as his champion a strong shearling ewe from the Tullyear flock of Drew and Stephen Cowan with Glenn Baird of the Aghavilly flock winning reserve champion.
Results
Aged Ram
1st Glenn Baird.
Ram lamb
1st David Cromie;
2nd David Cromie.
Aged Ewe
1st Glenn Baird.
Shearling Ewe
1st Drew Cowan;
2nd Drew Cowan;
3rd Harold McBratney.
Ewe lamb
1st Drew Cowan;
2nd Glenn Baird;
3rd Harold McBratney.
Group of 3
1st Drew Cowan;
2nd Harold McBratney;
3rd Glenn Baird.
Champion
Drew Cowan (shearling ewe).
Reserve Champion
Glenn Baird (aged ewe).