Tullyear ewe wins the Charollais Championship at Saintfield Show

Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:58 BST
Trevor McConnell from the Hollylodge flock judged the Charollais entry at the Saintfield Show.

It was held on Saturday 15 June at Glenbrook Farm between Saintfield and Lisburn.

Trevor chose as his champion a strong shearling ewe from the Tullyear flock of Drew and Stephen Cowan with Glenn Baird of the Aghavilly flock winning reserve champion.

Results

Breed champion Drew Cowan. (Pic: Freelance)Breed champion Drew Cowan. (Pic: Freelance)
Aged Ram

1st Glenn Baird.

Ram lamb

1st David Cromie;

Reserve champion from Glenn Baird. (Pic: Freelance)Reserve champion from Glenn Baird. (Pic: Freelance)
2nd David Cromie.

Aged Ewe

1st Glenn Baird.

Shearling Ewe

1st Drew Cowan;

2nd Drew Cowan;

3rd Harold McBratney.

Ewe lamb

1st Drew Cowan;

2nd Glenn Baird;

3rd Harold McBratney.

Group of 3

1st Drew Cowan;

2nd Harold McBratney;

3rd Glenn Baird.

Champion

Drew Cowan (shearling ewe).

Reserve Champion

Glenn Baird (aged ewe).

