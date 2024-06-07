Tullyear flock win interbreed group of three at Lurgan Show

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2024, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Tommy Fenton judged the Charollais sheep at Lurgan show and chose a shearling ewe property of Drew and Stephen Cowan as his overall Charollais champion.

The reserve champion Charollais was an aged ewe from the flock of David Cromie.

Results were as follows:

Shearling ram

Interbreed first prize group of three from Drew and Stephen Cowan. (Pic: Bo Davidson)Interbreed first prize group of three from Drew and Stephen Cowan. (Pic: Bo Davidson)
Interbreed first prize group of three from Drew and Stephen Cowan. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

1. Drew & Stephen Cowan

Ram Lamb

1. Craig Hewitt

2. Craig Hewitt

Champion Drew and Stephen Cowan. (Pic supplied)Champion Drew and Stephen Cowan. (Pic supplied)
Champion Drew and Stephen Cowan. (Pic supplied)

3. John Waddell

Aged ewe

1. David Cromie

2. John Waddell

Reserve David Cromie. (Pic supplied)Reserve David Cromie. (Pic supplied)
Reserve David Cromie. (Pic supplied)

3. John Waddell

Shearling ewe

1. Drew & Stephen Cowan

2. Drew & Stephen Cowan

3. David Cromie

Ewe Lamb

1. Drew & Stephen Cowan

2. David Cromie

3. David Cromie

Group of three

1. Drew & Stephen Cowan

2. David Cromie

3. John Waddell

Pairs

1. Drew & Stephen Cowan

2. David Cromie

3. Craig Hewitt

Champion

Drew & Stephen Cowan (shearling ewe)

Reserve Champion

David Cromie (aged ewe)