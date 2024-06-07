Tullyear flock win interbreed group of three at Lurgan Show
Tommy Fenton judged the Charollais sheep at Lurgan show and chose a shearling ewe property of Drew and Stephen Cowan as his overall Charollais champion.
The reserve champion Charollais was an aged ewe from the flock of David Cromie.
Results were as follows:
Shearling ram
1. Drew & Stephen Cowan
Ram Lamb
1. Craig Hewitt
2. Craig Hewitt
3. John Waddell
Aged ewe
1. David Cromie
2. John Waddell
3. John Waddell
Shearling ewe
1. Drew & Stephen Cowan
2. Drew & Stephen Cowan
3. David Cromie
Ewe Lamb
1. Drew & Stephen Cowan
2. David Cromie
3. David Cromie
Group of three
1. Drew & Stephen Cowan
2. David Cromie
3. John Waddell
Pairs
1. Drew & Stephen Cowan
2. David Cromie
3. Craig Hewitt
Champion
Drew & Stephen Cowan (shearling ewe)
Reserve Champion
David Cromie (aged ewe)