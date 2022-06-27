TV dating show on the lookout for charismatic singles living in Northern Ireland - Here’s how to apply

Stellify Media, the TV production company behind smash show such as Celebrity Snoop Dog and Who Wants to be a Millionaire, are casting now for the new series of Beauty Queen and Single.
The BBC Northern Ireland show turns the traditional dating concept on its head!
If you are over 18, living in Northern Ireland, single, and have good availability for filming during August and early September, they would love to hear from you.
To find out more, get in touch now with your name, age, contact details and a few lines about yourself.
Email [email protected] or call 028 9521 5685.
Alternatively, you can send a message to 07753 32 52 31.
The closing date for applications is Friday 8 July.
Such date may be extended at their sole discretion. Terms and conditions apply.