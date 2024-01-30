Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two five-part programmes, Ainsley’s Taste of Malta and Jimmy Doherty’s Taste of Florida will take viewers on a culinary journey from two of the most exciting places for creative and diverse menus.

The ‘Taste of...’ travelogue will first welcome Ainsley Harriott as he makes his way around Malta’s cultural melting pot, where thousands of years of history have given rise to an eclectic food scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his trademark warmth and enthusiasm, Ainsley will celebrate the most famous places in Malta and surrounding islands, as well as going off the beaten track to reveal hidden gems, immersing himself in local communities and meeting some real characters.

Watch Jimmy Doherty’s Taste of Florida on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday 12 February 2024. (Pic supplied by Belle PR)

Ainsley’s Maltese recipes will be packed full of the mouth-watering flavours that Malta has to offer from the following cities and islands; Valletta, Gozo, Comino, Mdina and Birgu.

TV presenter, cook and farmer, Jimmy Doherty, will then fulfil a childhood dream by taking a gastronomic tour of Florida!

Within the five-episode series starting on 12 February, Jimmy will explore Florida’s exciting culinary scene which takes influences from Southern, Creole, Caribbean, Hispanic and European cuisines. Matched by its rich culinary heritage, the Floridian sunshine will serve as inspiration for Jimmy’s recipes, as he serves up dishes from slick city kitchens to campfires under the stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In classic food travelogue style, Jimmy will cook and eat his way around some of Florida’s most epic landscapes, from speeding across the Everglades on an Airboat and meeting an astronaut at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, to checking out the nightlife in Miami and cowboying Florida-style.

Ainsley’s Taste of Malta and Jimmy Doherty’s Taste of Florida were made by Rock Oyster Media and produced by David Nottage and Charlotte Davis. Commissioned by Leanne Clarke, ITV Entertainment.

Ainsley Harriott said: “I was thrilled to be asked to share some of Malta’s tastiest culinary stories with ITV viewers. We all know Malta for its incredible history and fantastic weather, but for a relatively small country, it really packs a punch food-wise too, with so much to discover for a hungry traveller like me! The people, places and flavours of Malta were a revelation, so I really hope people will try my Maltese-inspired recipes at home.”

Jimmy Doherty commented: “I love the USA but didn’t know Florida well, so I jumped at the chance to explore a favourite holiday destination for Brits through its food…and it didn’t disappoint! From boiled peanuts to Michelin-starred fine dining and everything in between, Florida has a great food story to tell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m a cook rather than a chef, so I was on the lookout for simple, accessible, easy dishes that anyone can have a go at, and of course, I met some great characters along the way too!”