Two local winners at UK-wide retail awards ceremony

TWO local Spar stores are the only finalists from Northern Ireland to bring home awards from the Convenience Awards 2025.

Spar Abbots Cross, Newtownabbey, run by sisters Becky and Lucy McCammond, won Shop Refit of the Year, while Pauline Flanagan from Spar Malone Road was chosen as Sales Colleague of the Year.

The competitive annual awards, which took place in Manchester recently, saw top-tier convenience store operators and suppliers gather to forge new connections, recognise excellence and celebrate together.

The two NI winners faced competition from stores throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and proved triumphant on the night.

Speaking of the McCammonds’ win for Spar Abbots Cross, judges said: “The team at Spar Abbots Cross was recognised for their excellent community work while creating a new-look store to better serve their shoppers.

“One of our panel even said they wished it was their local store, highlighting the new services such as butchery and bakery ranges that set the refitted site apart from others.”

Becky and Lucy invested £620,000 into Spar Abbots Cross in Newtownabbey, reopening the store with an additional four members of the team, in May 2024.

“We purchased the store earlier in 2024, and set to work to expand our offering so that we could double the range of fresh and locally sourced products and produce available for our shoppers. We introduced Spar Bakery items but also brought in new bakery suppliers from across Northern Ireland,” says Lucy.

Becky continued: “We also upgraded the food to go offering with the new Delish Grab and Go hot food counter and brought in a fresh butchery range from Mayfield Village Butchers.

“We also introduced more essential services, including Collect Plus, The National Lottery and Evri at the Post Office, which has extended its opening hours, now operating in-store from 8am-8pm. This has given our neighbourhood even more access to everyday services the Post Office offers, right on their doorstep.”

Of Pauline Flanagan’s fantastic win for her outstanding customer service and dedication to the Spar Malone store, judges said: “A winner of Henderson’s ‘Store Colleague of the Year’ competition four years in a row, she now can add [Convenience Store Awards] Sales Colleague of the Year 2025 to her resume.”

Described by her colleagues as “everyone’s friend and a brilliant team player”, Pauline has won Henderson’s ‘Store Colleague of the Year’ award every year since joining the store as voted for by Henderson Retail staff.

Part of Pauline’s exceptional work ethic had led her to take on the role of Community Champion at the store, which means she has been involved in establishing partnerships with several local charities and organisations, while implementing events and initiatives to fundraise for them in-store.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group, says Pauline makes a huge contribution to the store as well as team morale: “Good customer service is what our shoppers will always remember after visiting one of our stores, and Pauline is a true ambassador for proving excellence in customer service, setting a standard for all of our stores and going the extra mile.”

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group, said of Spar Abbots Cross’ win: “This is a fantastic win for Lucy and Becky, less than a year after opening their new look store.

“They have provided an accessible store which offers everything their neighbours could need, from fresh products for tonight’s tea, to something to grab and go throughout the day.

“Picking up such a prestigious award against tough competition from stores across the UK is admirable and we all send our congratulations to the team.”