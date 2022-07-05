Two men to appear in court after Co Armagh searches

A 41 year old man has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of class B drugs, possession of class C drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of class C drugs with intent to supply. He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court sitting at Newry today (Tuesday 5th July). A 45 year old man has been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession of class C drugs and is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Friday 29th July.