Two new appointments unveiled by United Feeds

United Feeds' Peter Speir and Edel Madden.

After graduating from The Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester Edel took up a technical support role in The Centre For Dairy Research, Reading before joining the ruminant nutrition team of a North Yorkshire based feed compounder.

To build on her already strong nutritional knowledge Edel is currently completing a MSc in Ruminant Nutrition Harper Adams University in her spare time.

Peter Speir has been appointed by United Feeds to the position of Ruminant Nutrition Adviser for North Antrim. After graduating from Harper Adams University with a BSc Honours in Agriculture Peter who is also a certified Cow Signals® Master Trainer spent several years in technical support and ruminant nutrition roles within the Devenish Nutrition Group across GB and internationally.

Commenting on the appointments United Feeds’ Sales manager, Clarence Calderwood said: “I am delighted to welcome both Edel and Peter to the United Feeds team.