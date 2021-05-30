Two new CAFRE Beef Technology Demonstration Farms appointed

John McHenry from Stranocum , Co Antrim, one of the new Beef Grassland Management Technology Demonstration Farmers, pictured with his CAFRE adviser Rachel Megarrell.

Two new Beef Technology Demonstration Farmers John McHenry from Stranocum, Co Antrim and Brian Cromie from Banbridge, Co Down have recently been appointed under the theme Grassland Management.

CAFRE Beef Technologist Noel Lavery and CAFRE advisers Rachel Megarrell and Adam Jones work closely with these new TDF Beef farmers, who will show the innovations on their farms using presentations and recently captured drone footage.

John McHenry, recently said: “I am in a Business Development Group and I really enjoyed the visits that my group made to a number of TDF farms online over the past winter months. As a new Beef Grassland Management TDF farmer, I am currently getting ready to host groups of farmers with the first visits expected to occur in June.”

CAFRE has now appointed 31 TDFs and there are plans to appoint two Crop and six Environmental TDFs in the very near future.

Details of all the TDFs and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/technology-demonstration-farms/

At the moment CAFRE is taking group bookings only by emailing [email protected]