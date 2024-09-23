Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two new Irish world champions were crowned in Lanaken, Belgium, on Sunday evening as Mikey Pender and Niamh McEvoy both won gold at the WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championships for Young Horses.

The Redmond Property Maintenance Ireland Squad carried all before them at the competition, topping the podium in the seven and five-year-old categories with Pender and McEvoy, as Michael Duffy also brought home a bronze medal.

It was a 1-3-4 for Ireland in the final for seven-year-old horses as Kildare man Pender and Hughes Horse Stud's HHS Mercedes (ISH) saw off Galway's Duffy in third on BP Royalty (ISH) and Co. Derry's David Simpson in fourth with Mambo NR 5 B.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone’s McEvoy was the undoubted queen of the 5-year-old division, following up on her victory in Saturday's Consolation Final with BP Lucky Clover (ISH) by taking the gold medal on board the Ballypatrick Stables-owned mare Orange De Baugy (KWPN).

Niamh McEvoy celebrates after winning gold in the five-year-old catergory at the WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championships for Young Horses. (Pic: Sportfot)

Best of the Irish team in the six-year-old final was Vincent Byrne with Gone Girl VB (ISH), who went double clear to finish an excellent eighth.

Team Ireland Equestrian Young Jumping Horse Squad’s Chef d’Equipe, Taylor Vard, said: “After a week of ups and downs across the age categories, that was an incredible way to finish.

“It’s a real tribute to the breeders, the owners and to the riders that we have such quality horses to come out to Lanaken year after year and have a successful show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The standard of production in Ireland is second to none, and I look forward to seeing these horses progress on in their career and hopefully appearing on some senior Irish Nations Cups teams in the years to come.

Mikey Pender celebrates after winning gold in the seven-year-old catergory at the WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championships for Young Horses. (Pic: Sportfot)

“I want to offer my congratulations to not only the Michaels, Pender and Duffy, David Simpson and Niamh McEvoy, but to all the riders who represented Ireland so admirably this week.

“I also want to congratulate the owners who put their horses forward to compete in Lanaken, to the breeders, the trainers, vets and everyone involved in getting the horses to this level, as well as our generous sponsor Redmond Property Maintenance. Without these, none of this can happen.”

With seven combinations through to the seven-year-old final jump-off, Pender was last to enter the ring as the only rider who could prevent then leader Mathieu Bourdeaud’Hui with Remco van den Uilenbos (BWP) from sealing the win for the home nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Never one to hang around, Pender set off with purpose and the grey mare responded brilliantly with a flawless performance in a time of 38.30 to seal the win.

McEvoy cemented her dominance of the five-year-old category when, following up on her victory in the Consolation Final with BP Lucky Clover (ISH) she took the gold medal on board the Ballypatrick Stables-owned mare Orange De Baugy (KWPN).

Throwing caution to the wind, McEvoy set off at a blistering pace to cross the line clear in a time of 36.15 seconds to smash the leading time at that point of 43.13 set by Patrick McEntee and Amboise du Mury Marais Z (ZANG) for Azerbaijan.

Silver eventually went to Italy’s Diego Pagano with Zuly (MASAF) in a time of 38.44.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dutch rider Lotte Teuns rounded out the podium by taking the bronze medal with Jolidiams Des Tocrias (SF) in a time of 39.04.

Mark Redmond, Managing Director of team sponsors Redmond Property Maintenance, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the Irish riders who competed in Lanaken at the World Championships, in particular to Mikey Pender, Michael Duffy and Niamh McEvoy on their medal successes.

“This is the pinnacle of the sport for these young horses and we’re so proud to have been the team sponsor and to have see our brand represented so well by these Irish horses and riders.

“It was a thrilling afternoon watching Mikey, Michael and Niamh - and all the combinations - giving it everything to win for Ireland and it is a proud day for Irish equestrianism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It only whets the appetite for our team travelling to Le Lion D’Angers for the Eventing World Championships for Young Horses next month and I’m looking forward to seeing them in action on the biggest stage again.”